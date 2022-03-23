Back

Monkey grooms man in S'pore park like he's family

He did manage to get the monkey off his back.

Belmont Lay | March 23, 2022, 02:17 PM

A monkey was seen climbing onto a man in a Singapore park and grooming him like he is part of the family.

The bizarre incident was caught on video and put up on TikTok on March 21.

Making friends

The monkey, a macaque, was seen climbing onto the man's shoulder with some food in its hand, before sitting down on him to eat.

The man barely flinched and allowed the monkey to have its way.

The man, however, did say: "Stop it, I'm not your brother."

This was in response to a woman off-camera who said: "Babe, it's gonna pee on you."

Focused on grooming man

Some 30 seconds into the video, the monkey dropped its food and focused exclusively on grooming the man's scalp.

The woman off-camera could be heard saying: "What is on your shirt?"

The man then replied: "I hope it's not shit."

The woman then said: "I cannot guarantee that."

"It has claimed you."

Tried to steal mask

When the man asked the monkey to get off, the monkey proceeded to try to steal his mask.

The woman then warned: "Babe I think it is going to be violent."

The man then continued to try to get the monkey off him.

In one deft movement, he used his left arm to prod the monkey off his back and onto the park bench.

The monkey then tried to cling onto the man.

He finally shook the monkey off by getting off the park bench to walk away.

When the monkey jumped onto the ground, it got distracted by the food it had dropped earlier.

The man got away unscathed, except with some monkey paw prints on his white t-shirt.

Reactions

Responses to the video included those expressing shock that a monkey could be so brazen in its approach, as well as being tickled by the optics of it.

Others were quick to caution that the animal was still a wild creature, and advised others not to make contact with any monkey in the event something similar happened in the future.

