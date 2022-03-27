'Salt & pepper hair is definitely an asset': S’pore modelling agency only hires models over 50

The retirement age for models is (infamously) one of the lowest among professions.

The Daily Mail estimates that the average retirement age for Victoria's Secret’s models is 28 years old. For most other models, though, their careers are largely over by the time they hit their mid-20s, according to Reuters.

It’s no question that the modelling industry prizes youth and beauty. On posters and down the catwalk, youthful models are seen with slender or toned bodies and close to perfect skin — a mainstream (and narrow) definition of beauty.

But Platinum Angels Management (PAM) is here to challenge the notion that beauty is defined by age. You see, PAM only manages models who are over the age of 50.

“Salt and pepper or silver hair is definitely an asset,” said PAM’s managing director and ex-supermodel Pat Kraal.

Ex-supermodel

For those who don’t know who Kraal is, she was a household name in the local modelling scene in the 80s. The ex-supermodel gained recognition not only in Singapore but overseas.

Kraal, who is now 59, said that the “pinnacle of her career” was when she was working in Paris with fashion houses like Givenchy, Balmain and Scherrer, amongst others. She was also offered a contract to be the house model for Scherrer.

Working as a model during the 80s, she said she was part of the era of supermodels strutting down catwalks with big hair, big shoulder pads, big earrings and fuchsia and purple makeup.

“I will forever be associated with that flamboyant era.”

She recalled her days as a runway model — spending hours rehearsing and memorising the complex choreography of the big shows she walked in.

Despite the blood, sweat and tears poured her work, all she could remember was how “spectacular” each show was.

One brand that was particularly close to her heart was Scherrer. She worked with Jean-Louis Scherrer, the Parisian fashion designer and couturier for almost seven years.

At the fashion house, Scherrer, she was given the opportunity to assist designers with some pieces for the brand, picking out the fabric, embroidery, plumage, buttons, length of the clothes, placement of pockets and so on.

“I’m humbled to have gained the respect of every seamstress in the house and eventually carried out fittings without the designers.”

“[They were] the best years of my life,” Kraal said about her 12-year modelling career which ended in 1994 when she retired after having her second child.

Now, almost 30 years later, she’s embarking on a whole new project, PAM, bringing back her experience and knowledge in the field to help models over 50 look beautiful in their own skin.

Why models over 50?

PAM's co-founders — former models Brandon Barker and Béatrice André-Besse– started the agency in 2019.

“It didn't take much convincing to persuade me to join the team,” Kraal said. It only took a meeting or two with the founders before she took up the position as the managing director at PAM.

What hooked her in was how the company gives a purpose and a second life to those over 50.

“We want everyone who aspired to become a model in their youth, but were too preoccupied being parents or working, to be granted the opportunity to fulfil their dreams and maintain their self-confidence.”

What’s more important to the company is to paint ageing in a positive light.

Kraal added that many people have a negative view of ageing, linking it to ill health, loneliness, dependency, and poor physical and mental functioning.

PAM abides by the mantra of "searching for beauty in everything” be it in one's lifestyle, clothes, relationships and people. Allowing seniors to be “stylish and gorgeous rather than helpless, incompetent and worthless” is the modelling agency's goal.

Kraal said:

“Going by the statistics, about 15 per cent of our local population are 65 and older. I live most of the time in Paris and each time I come back (to Singapore), I notice more grey heads.”

But she observed that despite their age and the colour of their hair, many still remain active and put in the effort to be stylish.

“It would be lovely to see more seniors making the effort – (it’s) overall good for health if they keep active and involved, and good for morale.”

Kraal hopes that when more people see seniors taking on modelling and putting themselves out there, it can help dispel the myth that "ageing is something to dread".

How is working with older models different?

“We are like any other modelling agency except that we only work with models and talents over the age of 50,” said Kraal.

The agency currently has a roster of almost 20 models, from their early 50s to late 60s, according to its website.

Most of the models managed by PAM are ex-models Kraal worked with in the 80s.

But Kraal has been conducting interviews and auditions for new talents over the past couple of months.

PAM's models and talents will be on runways and advertisements and will work with make-up artists, hair stylists and photographers throughout their journey with PAM, just like any other model.

The agency even accepts models with no prior modelling experience, offering classes and coaching where seniors will be taught to look good, dress well and be agile when moving around during shoots.

But one thing different about the agency is definitely its recruitment process.

In a 2014 interview, originally published on The Straits Times, Kraal said that conventional modelling agencies look for height (typically 178cm tall for females and 187cm tall for males) and good complexion when talent scouting.

Which is quite different from the requirements for PAM’s models (or "angels" as they call them). While the agency still looks out for distinct facial features that “stand out in a crowd”, its talents don't have to be tall or skinny. Wrinkles are acceptable too.

And of course, salt and pepper, or silver hair is seen as an asset.

She added one more requirement: “(They) must have a positive outlook in life.”

To Kraal, this is an advantage that senior models have over young models. They have an outlook on life that can only be acquired with age, boasting life experiences that were accumulated over the years.

“Most of our models have already accomplished their goals in life and PAM provides professional support and advice so they can have fun and enjoy this new lease on life.”

Kraal said she’s truly inspired by her models:

“I've been contemplating going grey but am afraid to take the plunge, so I really admire those who embrace their natural platinum locks.”

She hopes through PAM, she and others will embrace ageing, and despite their old(er) age, find a sense of joie de vivre or sheer enjoyment of life.

If you are interested in becoming a senior model, applications can be found here.

