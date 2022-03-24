Migrant workers can visit community without taking ART

Migrant workers living in dormitories will not need to do an antigen rapid test (ART) before visiting the community, the Ministry of Health said in a release on March 24.

MOH said the safe management measures for migrant workers living in dormitories will be aligned with that of the community.

This marks a progressive opening up of spaces for migrant workers in Singapore.

Previously, MOH had from March 15 increased the quota of community visit slots for vaccinated migrant workers from 3,000 to 15,000 on weekdays, and 6,000 to 30,000 for weekends.

This quota will remain the same, the ministry said.

Unvaccinated migrant workers would still not be allowed to visit the community to "safeguard" them against infection.

From April 1, vaccinated migrant workers will also no longer need to apply for exit passes to visit recreation centres.

Only unvaccinated workers must continue to apply for exit passes and take a pre-visit ART before visiting the recreation centres, MOH said.

