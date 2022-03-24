Back

Migrant workers can visit community without taking ART

It has been about two years since measures kicked in to curtail their movement.

Belmont Lay | March 24, 2022, 01:45 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Migrant workers living in dormitories will not need to do an antigen rapid test (ART) before visiting the community, the Ministry of Health said in a release on March 24.

MOH said the safe management measures for migrant workers living in dormitories will be aligned with that of the community.

This marks a progressive opening up of spaces for migrant workers in Singapore.

Previously, MOH had from March 15 increased the quota of community visit slots for vaccinated migrant workers from 3,000 to 15,000 on weekdays, and 6,000 to 30,000 for weekends.

This quota will remain the same, the ministry said.

Unvaccinated migrant workers would still not be allowed to visit the community to "safeguard" them against infection.

From April 1, vaccinated migrant workers will also no longer need to apply for exit passes to visit recreation centres.

Only unvaccinated workers must continue to apply for exit passes and take a pre-visit ART before visiting the recreation centres, MOH said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Eateries in S'pore can seat up to 5 fully vaxxed persons without entry checks from Mar. 29

Nice.

March 24, 2022, 01:31 PM

McDonald's S'pore brings back Hokkaido Salmon Burger from Mar. 24, 2022

Sugoi.

March 24, 2022, 01:11 PM

Higher-risk groups to be offered 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose, but vaccination status won't lapse for those without

For people who are immunocompromised, have serious chronic diseases, are over 80, or live in aged care facilities.

March 24, 2022, 12:56 PM

Alcohol consumption after 10:30pm & live performances permitted at F&B outlets from Mar. 29

Live performances and busking will also be allowed.

March 24, 2022, 12:55 PM

S'pore man walks out of Irish duck restaurant in PLQ without paying after saying duck not Irish

What the duck.

March 24, 2022, 12:28 PM

Number of daily Covid-19 infections expected to halve in about 3 weeks: PM Lee

The current weekly infection growth rate is around 0.8.

March 24, 2022, 12:07 PM

PM Lee: S'pore may have to 'backtrack & tighten up restrictions' if new, aggressive Covid-19 variants arise

He said: "Omicron will not be the last variant we encounter."

March 24, 2022, 11:57 AM

Up to 75% of employees can return to workplace from Mar. 29: PM Lee

Up from the current 50 per cent.

March 24, 2022, 11:44 AM

PM Lee: S'poreans able to travel abroad almost like pre-Covid-19 times under simplified requirements

Time to fly again.

March 24, 2022, 11:43 AM

Group sizes doubled to 10, mask-wearing outdoors optional from Mar. 29, 2022

Hooray!

March 24, 2022, 11:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.