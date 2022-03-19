Back

Migrant worker who retrieved woman's AirPod from drain receives gifts from community group

His workmates also received t-shirts.

Fasiha Nazren | March 19, 2022, 11:30 AM

Local migrant-worker outreach community group ItsRainingRaincoats has reached out to Mukul, the migrant worker who braved the rain to help a woman retrieve her fallen AirPod from a drain

Gifts for Mukul

In a Facebook post on Mar. 18, IRR said that they have sent Mukul some gifts including a hair clipper and a raincoat.

Photo from ItsRainingRaincoats.

The initiative also gave all of his workmates a t-shirt each so they "don't feel left out".

IRR added that they will be sending the work site some pizzas in the coming days.

Photo from ItsRainingRaincoats.

Be considerate of migrant worker safety

In the post, IRR reminded Singaporeans to be considerate of the safety of migrant workers even though they are very keen to help anyone.

"They are already exposed to hard conditions in the way they live, are transported and work. We don’t want them to endanger themselves any further. And if you do ask them for a favour (which they are always happy to oblige to the extent they can) please don’t by shy to treat them to a meal or reward. They will gratefully and joyously accept."

The initiative also said that they understand that the woman who asked Mukul for help has returned to the site to thank Mukul and gave him a gift as well.

Top image from 10.lifts/TikTok and IRR.

