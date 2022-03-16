S’pore woman loses AirPod in drain, migrant worker goes in during heavy rain to retrieve it

A migrant worker has touched the hearts of many Singaporeans by helping a woman retrieve her fallen AirPod from a deep drain during a heavy rain.

The woman, who goes by Elaine Liu on TikTok, uploaded a video of the incident on Mar. 15.

AirPod fell out while cycling

Liu explained she was cycling and had brushed her hair, which caused one of her AirPods to fall out and land in a drain.

She said she found a migrant worker who could help her get her AirPod out of the drain.

The worker, whom she referred to as Mukul, walked the length of two bus stops under the heavy rain to where the drain was.

Mukul then braved the rain and slippery drain walls to climb down and pick up the AirPod.

He passed her the AirPod before pulling himself out of the drain.

Liu, who was "so touched" by what Mukul did, snapped a selfie with him.

Viewers want migrant worker rewarded

Some users praised Mukul's kind deed, and suggested that he be rewarded for helping the woman.

One even wanted to find out where Mukul worked to give him some cash "for being so kind".

Liu responded in comments that she had taken his name and number down that day, and intends to give him a treat.

