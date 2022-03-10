Back

Russians bulk buy McDonald's items & resell online

A 40-fold increase in prices, similar to black market conditions.

Fiona Tan | March 10, 2022, 02:10 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's outlets in Russia were packed with people after the fast food chain announced it will be temporarily closing all 850 of its outlets in the country.

This could be the last time Russians get to eat McDonald's for a while as there is no timeline of the chain's return.

Scalpers rush in

The sudden scarcity also created an opportunity to make a quick buck.

Listings to resell the coveted McDonald's food items online at staggering prices appeared overnight.

Reselling McDonald's items

Scalpers easily marked up prices by 1,000 per cent and more.

For those who'd like to savour a last sip of Coca-Cola that was dispensed from a McDonald's outlet, it would now cost a cool ₽1,500, or approximately S$14.99.

This is around an 18-fold increase in prices, where a large Coca-Cola would usually cost ₽79, or S$0.79, according to Russia's McDonald's website.

Image from @nexta_tv/Twitter.

This is compounded by the fact that the value of the Russian ruble has cratered, falling by some 100 per cent, since sanctions globally kicked in.

The company responsible for the fizzy gold, Coca-Cola, suspended business operations in Russia on Mar. 8, just one day before McDonald's decided to follow suit on Mar. 9.

For individuals who would like to purchase a heartier McDonald's meal consisting the full works for at least a few pax -- one cheeseburger, two Big Macs, two packs of French fries with cheese sauce, one Caesar sauce, with two McFlurry cherry pies, a vanilla and Strawberry milkshake each to wash it all down, and a wild berry pie to close -- it would set them back ₽45,000, or S$445.

And the meal was still warm, the seller's description said.

Image from @nexta_tv/Twitter.

According to Russia's McDonald's website, this feast would typically cost a total of ₽1,134, or S$11.20, assuming each item was purchased a la carte.

This meant a whopping 40-fold markup from the original price.

More listings

There were more McDonald's food items available on an online marketplace for Russians after the fast food chain's closure.

Prices start from ₽40,000 and go up to ₽50,000, or between S$395.22 to S$494.02 for some of these listings:

Image from @nexta_tv/Twitter.

McDonald's opened in Russia in 1990

The beloved golden arches is but one of many Western companies to withdraw from Russia.

Others include PepsiCo, Starbucks and IKEA.

Apple, Google, Facebook, Ikea, Nike, H&M, Toyota, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have also announced that they would limit their operations.

The long lines outside of McDonald's outlets in Russia before their impending closure were similar to what happened 32 years ago when the fast food chain opened its doors for the first time on Jan. 31, 1990 in the former Soviet republic.

Long queues formed at the American fast food chain for a taste of cuisine that capitalism wrought.

Situated at Pushkin Square in central Moscow, that was the largest outlet in the world at that time.

Some individuals have bemoaned that the temporary closure of McDonald's in Russia was the end of an era, yet another testament to popularity of the fast food chain in Russia.

One individual even went to extreme lengths to ensure that McDonald's food is not off the menu just yet.

A photo of a freezer stacked with burgers was put up online, showing the hoarding situation in Russia that further compounded the scarcity for others.

Image from Reddit.

The individual is clearly lovin' it.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Reddit and @nexta_tv/Twitter

Well-informed S'pore consumers deter unreasonable petrol pricing: Tan See Leng

Consumers can compare prices transparently.

March 10, 2022, 03:09 PM

Subaru Impreza WRX, Mitsubishi Evo 10 among 9 cars seized after CTE night race caught on video

S'pore law has provisions for the forfeiture of cars used in road races carried out without a permit.

March 10, 2022, 02:56 PM

To apologise for renovation noise, S'pore couple gives neighbours gifts & notes

The care packs included tea, cookies, and a note.

March 10, 2022, 02:27 PM

S’porean woman, 56, who lost her husband of 27 years to cancer: 'There is no deadline for grief'

A woman's journey through grief and loss.

March 10, 2022, 02:25 PM

St. Andrew's JC student Priyanka successfully elected to student council, catchy rap video hits 1.3 million views on TikTok

Winner of hearts everywhere and votes at SAJC.

March 10, 2022, 12:47 PM

Russian air strike hits Ukraine maternity & children's hospital

Ukraine president called it a 'war crime'.

March 10, 2022, 12:35 PM

Yishun Park closed off as NParks officers look for wild boar who ran into pedestrian at Khatib Central

Do not feed wild animals.

March 10, 2022, 12:28 PM

7-month-old panda cub Le Le makes his debut at River Wonders' exhibit with mother Jia Jia

Awww.

March 10, 2022, 10:53 AM

Technology could be new 'clean weapon' used to intimidate small countries: former S'pore diplomat

T Jasudasen writes about the threat of technology being manipulated for private profit and for political and strategic benefit.

March 10, 2022, 10:39 AM

Pearlie White founder on why his oral-care products are made in S'pore & changed every 3 years

Lessons on Leadership: That's how the unabashedly Singaporean oral-care brand Pearlie White survives in a market with much bigger international brands, said its Managing Director and Founder Andy Ong.

March 10, 2022, 10:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.