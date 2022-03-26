Back

S'porean man, 22, who named exact spots on India map, coolly answers questions on 2nd century map of Ireland

Really good with maps.

Alfie Kwa | March 26, 2022, 02:33 PM

The Singaporean man who coolly named exact spots in India just by looking at a map without border lines has done it again.

Maximilian Zeng, 22, proved once again his knowledge of maps -- this time answering questions pertaining to a second-century map of Ireland.

He and the rest of the Imperial College team are moving to the finals on the quiz show University Challenge after their landslide win over the team from Emmanuel College, Cambridge on Mar. 22.

Knowledge of maps

In the first semi-final match of the series, the Imperial College team took on Emmanuel, Cambridge team, answering a series of quizzes on the 28-minute episode on March 22.

At the 21-minute mark of the video, Zeng answered three questions about Claudius Ptolemy's map of Ireland, a map that dates back to the "second century of the common era".

The map is reportedly the oldest surviving account of Ireland.

After hearing their next questions on the map, his teammates said: "Oh no".

Zeng, on the other hand, appeared unfazed and answered all questions within seconds.

Here are the questions and answers:

Q: "Bouwinda on the Ptolemy's map is identified as what river that rises in County Kildare and meets the Irish Seas near Drogheda?"

A: Boyne 

Q: "Logia corresponds to the River Lagan that joins the sea as a loch named after which city?"

A: Belfast

Q: "Senos is thought to be what long river that flows into the Atlantic to the west of Limerick?"

A: Shannon

His teammates were confident with his answers as well, with their captain Micheal Mays answering them for the team.

Heading to the finals

This is the Imperial College team's fifth appearance on the show, winning every challenge so far.

During the March 22 match, Zeng's team cruised to an impressive 170 to 65 win.

The average age of the team is 22.

Top image via a screengrab from Dave Garda/YouTube. 

