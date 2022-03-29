Back

S'pore man with engineering degree does slow math: Rolls-Royce had tight 30cm gap to navigate Tiong Bahru lane

He used photographs, corrected them for angles, and applied logic to give spatial dimensions.

Belmont Lay | March 29, 2022, 03:40 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Y'all seen this meme?

And this one as well?

Well, buckle up because a man in Singapore has done some slow math to show the Rolls-Royce that took up space and time along Seng Poh Road had a tight 30cm gap to pass through without destroying anything.

His post was hashtagged: #YourSonFinallyPutHis4YearsMechEngineeringToUse

"Anyway, this is not to point out who's right or wrong," he also wrote.

How to math

Step 1: Take into account shadow during that time of day to pinpoint how far out were the cars' rears based on where the shadow ended up on the ground.

Step 2: Determine if arrow on road was painted right smack in the middle of road by utilising straight lines (i.e. this is what you would have learnt in arts class when trying to draw perspective and depth).

Step 3: Find out the width of the Rolls-Royce.

Step 4: Take a screenshot from the video, tilt it so the perspective of everything is upright, and take an estimate using Photoshop ruler tool.

This will provide the width of the road by using the Rolls-Royce's width as benchmark.

Step 5: Determine how much space the Rolls-Royce should have if the BMW's rear was not sticking out.

Answer: About 139cm leeway.

Step 6: Using Primary 4 math skills, the leeway available after accounting for the BMW's rear protrusion, is 74cm.

Step 6: Explain the perspective illusion as experienced by the Rolls-Royce driver.

Illusion: Objects in the horizon at a distance appear bigger than objects up close.

Step 7: Taking it altogether and accounting for the BMW's rear protrusion, the width of the road still available for passage was about 251cm, and after accounting for the Rolls-Royce's width of about 202cm, there would still have been about 49cm to 50 cm of space.

Assuming the Rolls-Royce's side mirror is 20cm, there should still have been 29cm to 30cm of space.

According to clause 13 of the Parking Places Act 2018: "No person shall park any vehicle in such a manner as to cause the vehicle to protrude beyond the boundary lines of the parking lot, or to obstruct the entrance to or exit of a parking lot or a parking place, nor shall he park or stop his vehicle so as to obstruct or prevent the smooth circulation of traffic in or around such parking place."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Body of 43-year-old man found after he went missing near Lazarus Island on Mar. 27

He was on a trip to Lazarus Island when he drowned while swimming.

March 30, 2022, 03:46 AM

S'pore beats the Philippines 2-0 in FAS Tri-Nations Series, 2 wins in 2 matches

Nice.

March 30, 2022, 02:58 AM

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung launches TikTok account with video on easing of Covid-19 measures

He has gained over 18,000 followers in a few hours.

March 29, 2022, 10:49 PM

S'pore continues to support US military presence in Asia as it's 'critical' to peace in region: PM Lee

The two countries share excellent defence ties.

March 29, 2022, 07:23 PM

Better safe than sorry: People in S'pore share why they still wear masks outdoors

To wear or not to wear?

March 29, 2022, 07:03 PM

Here’s how you can kickstart a new career in the tech industry, according to a Google data analyst

It's much easier than it seems.

March 29, 2022, 06:09 PM

GP linked to 'Healing the Divide' group suspended after allegedly injecting saline instead of Covid-19 vaccine

He is also being investigated for allegedly overcharging patients for the 'vaccine'.

March 29, 2022, 05:37 PM

Chan Chun Sing weighs in on Will Smith's slap, recalls 'good response' from a child he spoke with

Chan used the incident to share his views on how best to respond to bullying or insults.

March 29, 2022, 04:47 PM

Actress Jaime Teo breaks collarbone trying to overtake cyclists at MBS

Get well soon.

March 29, 2022, 04:43 PM

Pink Dot to resume in-person event at Hong Lim Park on June 18 & 19, 2022

The Pink Dot event has not been physically organised for two years.

March 29, 2022, 04:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.