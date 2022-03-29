S'pore man with engineering degree does slow math: Rolls-Royce had tight 30cm gap to navigate Tiong Bahru lane

Y'all seen this meme?

And this one as well?

Well, buckle up because a man in Singapore has done some slow math to show the Rolls-Royce that took up space and time along Seng Poh Road had a tight 30cm gap to pass through without destroying anything.

His post was hashtagged: #YourSonFinallyPutHis4YearsMechEngineeringToUse

"Anyway, this is not to point out who's right or wrong," he also wrote.

How to math

Step 1: Take into account shadow during that time of day to pinpoint how far out were the cars' rears based on where the shadow ended up on the ground.

Step 2: Determine if arrow on road was painted right smack in the middle of road by utilising straight lines (i.e. this is what you would have learnt in arts class when trying to draw perspective and depth).

Step 3: Find out the width of the Rolls-Royce.

Step 4: Take a screenshot from the video, tilt it so the perspective of everything is upright, and take an estimate using Photoshop ruler tool.

This will provide the width of the road by using the Rolls-Royce's width as benchmark.

Step 5: Determine how much space the Rolls-Royce should have if the BMW's rear was not sticking out.

Answer: About 139cm leeway.

Step 6: Using Primary 4 math skills, the leeway available after accounting for the BMW's rear protrusion, is 74cm.

Step 6: Explain the perspective illusion as experienced by the Rolls-Royce driver.

Illusion: Objects in the horizon at a distance appear bigger than objects up close.

Step 7: Taking it altogether and accounting for the BMW's rear protrusion, the width of the road still available for passage was about 251cm, and after accounting for the Rolls-Royce's width of about 202cm, there would still have been about 49cm to 50 cm of space.

Assuming the Rolls-Royce's side mirror is 20cm, there should still have been 29cm to 30cm of space.

According to clause 13 of the Parking Places Act 2018: "No person shall park any vehicle in such a manner as to cause the vehicle to protrude beyond the boundary lines of the parking lot, or to obstruct the entrance to or exit of a parking lot or a parking place, nor shall he park or stop his vehicle so as to obstruct or prevent the smooth circulation of traffic in or around such parking place."

