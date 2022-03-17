Back

Hainanese western Mariners' Corner Restaurant moves to Sunset Way in Clementi

Old school charm.

Belmont Lay | March 17, 2022, 02:33 AM

Mariners' Corner Restaurant, the super old school Hainanese western restaurant formerly at Maritime House in Tanjong Pagar, has relocated to Sunset Way in Clementi.

The restaurant had to move as the Maritime House building, known as a hotel exclusively for seafarers transiting through Singapore, will be torn down and redeveloped by late 2024.

via Google Maps

Fears that the restaurant, which started business in 1984, would be gone for good, were unfounded.

Mariners' Corner was up and running again at Clementi on Nov. 20, 2021, helmed by a third generation father and son team.

It will be the restaurant's 38th year in operation.

Brisk move to new location

The move to the new location was brisk, as the restaurant closed its doors at Maritime House less then two weeks before the reopening.

But it appears word has yet to get around about Mariners' Corner Restaurant's new location.

Old school charm

For those who loved Mariners' Corner Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, they would miss the deco that was stuck in time -- especially the checkered tablecloth.

via Google Maps

The new venue has retained of his old school charm.

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

Signature dishes still on menu

Regular customers would be relieved to know they still serve their signature dishes, such as the lamb shank, sirloin steak, and grilled prawns with another main.

via Mariners' Corner

via Mariners' Corner

via Mariners' Corner

They also still serve their homely cakes for dessert.

However, as the seating capacity size has been reduced, they are unable to accommodate and accept reservations once they are operating at capacity.

Reservations can be made three days' in advance though.

Address

Block 106 Clementi Street 12 #01-40

Follow and listen to our podcast here

