'They're lying to you': Russian TV employee interrupts news broadcast with anti-war sign

The anchor can be seen trying to talk over Marina unsuccessfully before the broadcast cut away to a recorded segment.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 15, 2022, 10:24 AM

A Russian state tv news programme was interrupted when an employee rushed into the shot holding an anti-war sign.

Here is the clip:

Her sign read: "Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here".

And then in English: "Russians against the war".

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at the station, also shouted "Stop the war. No to war." according to The Guardian.

Marina had also recorded a message before her broadcast protest.

In the video, she says her father is Ukrainian and that she was ashamed of how she had worked at the station for a "number of years" and how she had contributed to the "zombification of the Russian people".

According to Buzzfeed News' translation of the video, she ended her video with this:

"Now the whole world has turned away from us," she said, "and the next 10 generations of our descendants won't wash off the shame of this fratricidal war."

"We are Russian people who think, who are smart. It's only in our power to stop all this madness," she concluded. "Go to protests. Don't be afraid of anything. They can't imprison us all."

Ukrainian President Zelensky later thanked Marina for her actions.

According to The Guardian, Marina was arrested shortly after her protest.

