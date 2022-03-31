5,605 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 31

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 5,605 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Thursday (Mar. 31).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 5,459
Imported cases: 146
Deaths: 5
The country has recorded 1,096,428 Covid-19 cases and 1,268 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 4,869 (4,741 local cases + 128 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.64 (lower than 0.66 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 646
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 87
In ICU: 27
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image by Karen Lui.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.