5,605 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 31

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,096,428 Covid-19 cases.

Karen Lui | March 31, 2022, 10:26 PM

Singapore reported 5,605 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Thursday (Mar. 31).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 5,459

Imported cases: 146

Deaths: 5

The country has recorded 1,096,428 Covid-19 cases and 1,268 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 4,869 (4,741 local cases + 128 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate:  0.64 (lower than 0.66 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 646

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 87

In ICU: 27

Top image by Karen Lui. 

