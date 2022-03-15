Back

Police apprehend man, 36, running around topless near Seletar Mall in broad daylight

The man was referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment and treatment.

Belmont Lay | March 15, 2022, 11:31 PM

The police apprehended a 36-year-old man in Singapore after he was seen running around topless on Sunday afternoon, March 13.

A video posted on Facebook showed a policeman chasing after the half-naked man outside Sengkang Green Primary School, a two-minute walk from Seletar Mall.

Passersby could be seen getting away from the scene.

The man was seen being restrained by several police officers.

Before that he was trying to shake them off.

The police said they received a call for assistance along Fernvale Road at about 1.10pm.

The man was subsequently apprehended and was then referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment and treatment, the police added.

No injuries were reported.

