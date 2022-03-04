S'pore man, 18, pleads guilty to cutting construction worker's safety rope, molesting classmate, theft, cheating & mischief

On Mar. 3, an 18-year-old man in Singapore admitted to partially cutting the safety rope of a construction worker and endangering the worker's safety in May 2018.

The accused also pleaded guilty to one count each of outrage of modesty, mischief, theft, transmitting a false message to the police and two counts of cheating, reported CNA.

Cut safety rope of construction worker

The worker was cleaning windows on the 27th floor of a building at Bayshore Road when he realised that the safety rope of the gondola lift attached to his harness was partially cut at the 26th floor.

He stopped working and reported the incident to his supervisor.

The accused cannot be named as he was below 18 at the time of the offences.

Mischief, theft and other charges

According to CNA, the accused molested his 13-year-old classmate sometime between January and March 2016.

He had brushed his hand against her upper thigh and buttock over her clothes.

In December 2017, he sprayed lubricant on the lift buttons at a Bayshore Road building, an act that diminishes its utility, which was an offence of mischief.

Then on Oct. 29, 2018, the accused transmitted a false message to the police when he called the police with his friend's phone and said, "I was kidnapped. Don't kill me, don't kill me."

On Sep. 9, 2019, he entered a cafe after closing hours and stole two packets of instant noodles worth S$5.

The accused also cheated two people in October 2021.

He pretended to be selling an in-game item from the online game Growtopia and cheated buyers of S$511.

He has since returned the money to the buyers.

The judge called for a probation suitability report, which was requested by both the defence and prosecution.

The accused will return to court in April, where another nine other charges will be taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Top image by Unsplash.