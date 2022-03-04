Back

S'pore man, 18, pleads guilty to cutting construction worker's safety rope, molesting classmate, theft, cheating & mischief

The crimes took place over five years.

Zi Shan Kow | March 04, 2022, 06:13 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Mar. 3, an 18-year-old man in Singapore admitted to partially cutting the safety rope of a construction worker and endangering the worker's safety in May 2018.

The accused also pleaded guilty to one count each of outrage of modesty, mischief, theft, transmitting a false message to the police and two counts of cheating, reported CNA.

Cut safety rope of construction worker

The worker was cleaning windows on the 27th floor of a building at Bayshore Road when he realised that the safety rope of the gondola lift attached to his harness was partially cut at the 26th floor.

He stopped working and reported the incident to his supervisor.

The accused cannot be named as he was below 18 at the time of the offences.

Mischief, theft and other charges

According to CNA, the accused molested his 13-year-old classmate sometime between January and March 2016.

He had brushed his hand against her upper thigh and buttock over her clothes.

In December 2017, he sprayed lubricant on the lift buttons at a Bayshore Road building, an act that diminishes its utility, which was an offence of mischief.

Then on Oct. 29, 2018, the accused transmitted a false message to the police when he called the police with his friend's phone and said, "I was kidnapped. Don't kill me, don't kill me."

On Sep. 9, 2019, he entered a cafe after closing hours and stole two packets of instant noodles worth S$5.

The accused also cheated two people in October 2021.

He pretended to be selling an in-game item from the online game Growtopia and cheated buyers of S$511.

He has since returned the money to the buyers.

The judge called for a probation suitability report, which was requested by both the defence and prosecution.

The accused will return to court in April, where another nine other charges will be taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Unsplash.

Cargo ship on fire sinks, plunging 4,000 luxury cars such as Bentleys, Porsches into ocean

Rich people problems.

March 04, 2022, 06:00 PM

Ukrainians feed lost Russian soldier, tell his mum he's safe

The Russian soldier could be seen holding back tears while on video call.

March 04, 2022, 05:26 PM

Chinese bank sees surge in requests by Russian firms to open accounts following sanctions

However, there are limits to how far China can help Russia's economy.

March 04, 2022, 05:05 PM

S'pore woman falls ill, can't get treated, slips into coma & dies on holiday in Germany with husband

The husband alleged that his wife was denied treatment at many turns.

March 04, 2022, 04:53 PM

Russian cats now banned from international cat shows due to Ukraine invasion

The move has caused split responses.

March 04, 2022, 04:19 PM

S'pore startup TreeDots drops talking about 'sustainability' to save more food from going to waste

To date, TreeDots has rescued more than 2,500 tonnes of food waste.

March 04, 2022, 04:06 PM

Hany Soh suggests Baby Shark or CocoMelon-style songs could help S'porean kids become 'green champions'

Save the earth, do do do~

March 04, 2022, 04:04 PM

Help on the way for battered tourism sector with more large-scale business & leisure events in 2022: Low Yen Ling

These include events like the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

March 04, 2022, 03:10 PM

New S$70 million package introduced to support F&B & retail sectors in S'pore

Dian Xiao Er was cited as an example that had successfully transformed its business.

March 04, 2022, 02:54 PM

Long lines at IKEA after they announce temporary closure of all 17 stores in Russia

IKEA announced it will temporarily close all 17 retail stores and pause operations in Russia, its 10th-biggest market on Mar. 3.

March 04, 2022, 02:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.