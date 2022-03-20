Back

Man, 50, dies after collapsing in Kallang during S'pore Athletics' All Comers Meet

There were four participants for the event.

Belmont Lay | March 20, 2022, 11:21 AM

A 50-year-old man died after collapsed during a 5,000m walk event on Saturday morning, March 19, at the Home of Athletics in Kallang Sports Centre, near the National Stadium.

The Straits Times reported that the incident took place during the Singapore Athletics' (SA) All Comers Meet 2.

The man reportedly collapsed shortly after 8am within the first kilometre of his open event.

The man was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died.

He was attended to by first aiders stationed at the Home of Athletics before ambulance and paramedics arrived.

There were four participants listed for the 5,000m walk: Three 18-year-olds and a 50-year-old named Lim Boon Huat.

"Deeply saddened"

The three-day meet was slated to end on March 20, with other track and field events scheduled to take place, including for high jump and javelin.

National track and field body SA told ST it and the athletics community are "deeply saddened" by the incident.

SA said it "will be doing our best to assist the family during this difficult time".

