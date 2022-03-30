Back

Body of 43-year-old man found after he went missing near Lazarus Island on Mar. 27

He was on a trip to Lazarus Island when he drowned while swimming.

Fiona Tan | March 30, 2022, 03:46 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The body of a 43-year-old man was found on Lazarus Island on Mar. 29 morning some 36 hours after he went missing.

Body found around 2:50am on Mar. 29

According to The Straits Times (ST), the deceased man, identified as Kurnia Hardiman Sumardi, was found near the shoreline around 2:50am.

Image from Shazwan Rhymie/Facebook and Puteri NurFarhana/Facebook.

Kurnia's 28-year-old stepdaughter, Yanna Aziman, wrote in a Facebook post that Kurnia drowned while swimming at Lazarus Island.

The police told ST they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning involving a man who went missing at sea near Lazarus Island, one of the southern islands of Singapore.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Went missing around noon on Mar. 27

Speaking to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, Yanna said Kurnia was on a trip to the island with his wife and other family members on Mar. 27.

She said Kurnia had told the family that he wanted to visit the beach before leaving the island.

However, her mother discovered that Kurnia had gone missing around noon.

In response to Mothership's queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said they received a call for assistance near Lazarus Island at around 1:25pm on Mar. 27.

The spokesperson added that SCDF dispatched two marine vessels to the location.

Yanna said her stepfather was dressed in a pair of dark blue trousers at the time of his disappearance.

"The water there is very deep and we were all worried," said Yanna.

Following Kurnia's disappearance, members of his family wrote on social media on Mar. 28 to appeal to members of the public to keep a lookout for the missing man.

Separately, some in an online boating community page urged those near Lazarus Island to keep a lookout for Kurnia around Lazarus island and at the nearby beaches.

Requests for video of incident to stop circulating

Describing her late stepfather, Yanna said: "He was a loving husband to my mother and was an involved father in our short life together. He was a amazing human being all in all."

She appealed to members of the public with videos of the incident to stop circulating the footage, and to either delete it or keep it to themselves.

"We hope that y’all understand it's never a nice thing for someone to come to you with a video of your late father’s body being found while you’re mourning," said Yanna, who added that the family is grieving the loss of Kurnia.

Yanna thanked those who kept Kurnia in their prayers.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Mothership and Shazwan Rhymie/Facebook

Clarke Quay is healing

Alcohol was flowing, the bass was pounding, and the beautiful people have reappeared.

March 30, 2022, 05:31 AM

S'pore beats the Philippines 2-0 in FAS Tri-Nations Series, 2 wins in 2 matches

Nice.

March 30, 2022, 02:58 AM

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung launches TikTok account with video on easing of Covid-19 measures

He has gained over 18,000 followers in a few hours.

March 29, 2022, 10:49 PM

S'pore continues to support US military presence in Asia as it's 'critical' to peace in region: PM Lee

The two countries share excellent defence ties.

March 29, 2022, 07:23 PM

Better safe than sorry: People in S'pore share why they still wear masks outdoors

To wear or not to wear?

March 29, 2022, 07:03 PM

Here’s how you can kickstart a new career in the tech industry, according to a Google data analyst

It's much easier than it seems.

March 29, 2022, 06:09 PM

GP linked to 'Healing the Divide' group suspended after allegedly injecting saline instead of Covid-19 vaccine

He is also being investigated for allegedly overcharging patients for the 'vaccine'.

March 29, 2022, 05:37 PM

Chan Chun Sing weighs in on Will Smith's slap, recalls 'good response' from a child he spoke with

Chan used the incident to share his views on how best to respond to bullying or insults.

March 29, 2022, 04:47 PM

Actress Jaime Teo breaks collarbone trying to overtake cyclists at MBS

Get well soon.

March 29, 2022, 04:43 PM

Pink Dot to resume in-person event at Hong Lim Park on June 18 & 19, 2022

The Pink Dot event has not been physically organised for two years.

March 29, 2022, 04:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.