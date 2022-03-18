S'pore man bitten by snake after rescuing it feels sorry for snake

Snakes are perhaps one of the most misunderstood animals in the world.

Hence, an animal loving man in Singapore is taking the chance to educate members of the public about the reptile's behaviour, after he was recently bitten by a non-venomous wolf snake when he was actually helping it.

Wolf snake bit him after being provoked by a condo resident

The man, Daryle Chan, said in a Facebook post that the wolf snake got defensive after being hit by a "very ignorant" man with a pole on March 16.

Chan was bitten following an attempt to rescue the wolf snake from the condominium premise.

He empathised with the snake, explaining that it only bit him as "it was in pain and wanted to go back into hiding".

In the comment section of his post, he also shared that the man hit the snake despite being told that the wolf snake is harmless.

He was exasperated that the man did not heed the team's advice and chose to attack the snake, which led to the snake acting in defence.

Chan wrote:

"For context, this man lived in a pretty expensive condo so definitely does not fall into that category. Also, he was told repeatedly what the animal was and that it was not dangerous. Still, he chose to attack it. I think my main issue is not with ignorance, because we are all ignorant at one point. However, it is the refusal to learn that irks me. He already made his mind up regardless of what I say."

Heartbroken

Chan ended his post with this poignant line: "Today, I got bitten by a snake. But it was my heart that broke."

He shared that the bite "hurts less than an ant's bite" and he disinfected the spot where the snake bit his hand.

Unfortunately, the snake was badly injured by the man and had to be euthanised eventually.

Through this post, Chan hopes more people can be more receptive to learning about wildlife and not resort to killing them hastily.

"If you don’t know what it is, LEAVE IT ALONE. Seek help. Get educated," he said.

More about the Common wolf snake

According to Ecology Asia, the common wolf snake, or the house wolf snake, is a species found in lowland forests in dark crevices of fig trees.

These snakes are often found in old, landed properties near forested areas as well and they prey on house geckos.

A common wolf snake has yellow markings on its slender, dark brown body.

It is a non-venomous snake but can be "quite ready to bite when disturbed", the website stated.

Common wolf snakes are native to Singapore and the region.

What to do when you encounter a snake?

Snakes are generally chill creatures.

They are cold-blooded and they generally will not attack unless provoked or disturbed.

They are generally shy and prefer to slither away from human beings.

If you encounter a snake, do keep a safe distance from the animal. Keep your pet away from the snake.

Give the snake space to retreat.

If the snake is found indoors, open the windows and doors so that they can exit the house.

You can call NParks at 1800 476 1600 or ACRES wildlife rescue team at 9783 7782 for assistance.

Top image via Daryle Chan's Facebook and NParks Biome