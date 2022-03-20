Back

Man, 64, arrested for throwing glass, metal rods out of 4th floor Guillemard HDB flat

Authorities deployed special cameras to monitor instances of high-rise littering at that block.

Belmont Lay | March 20, 2022, 11:55 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 64-year-old man living at Block 52 Cassia Crescent near Guillemard Road was arrested for high-rise littering.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man was arrested at about 11:25am on Friday morning, March 18, after an array of items were allegedly thrown out of a fourth floor unit of Block 52 Cassia Crescent.

The items allegedly included glass and iron rods, which landed on the ground.

The arrest apparently occurred on the back of multiple instances of high-rise littering reported at the block.

No injuries were reported.

Special cameras deployed

The National Environment Agency had already deployed cameras at that location to monitor the situation and previously captured three incidents of high-rise littering.

Notices put up by Marine Parade Town Council informed residents of the progress of its investigations.

The cameras set up are able to function at night and in dim light settings, NEA said.

Debris strewn on top of covered walkway

A resident witnessed the latest incident and tipped the Chinese media off.

Three police cars were seen at the scene on the day of the arrest.

A Shin Min reporter visited the unit of the alleged culprit and saw the top of the covered walkway connecting the HDB flats filled with all kinds of garbage, including pillows, mops, clothes, and carpet.

Penalties for high-rise littering were last increased in 2014, when the Environmental Public Health Act was amended.

First-time offenders now face a fine of up to S$2,000, while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Man, 50, dies after collapsing in Kallang during S'pore Athletics' All Comers Meet

There were four participants for the event.

March 20, 2022, 11:21 AM

S'pore crosses 1 million Covid-19 cases mark on March 19, 2022

1,103 patients remain hospitalised.

March 20, 2022, 11:02 AM

pandamart offering S$0.99 delivery & up to 50% discounts off their products from March 22 to 24, 2022

Need something urgently? Just pandamart it.

March 20, 2022, 10:40 AM

Teochew Fish Ball Noodle hawker at Blk 462 Crawford Lane retiring after more than 50 years plying trade

Long queue to get a last taste of the noodles.

March 20, 2022, 05:28 AM

Cats bring their owners to East Coast Park on Saturdays to hang out

Bring your cats out day.

March 20, 2022, 04:31 AM

Mediacorp actor Leon Jay Williams hits back at overseas media who called his daughter 'ugly'

The article has been taken down.

March 19, 2022, 06:58 PM

Mr & Mrs Mohgan's Crispy Roti Prata reopens a week after owner's passing

It is now run by his wife and two other staff.

March 19, 2022, 05:49 PM

Myanmar to reopen to international tourists from April 17

After almost two years of closing its borders to foreign tourists. 

March 19, 2022, 05:07 PM

Singaporean female embalmers show us how they preserve & clean up bodies for their final send off

Embalmers Sarah Ang and Nicole Chong from Serenity Casket and Funerals take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the process of embalming and share the joys and woes of being a female embalmer in Singapore.

March 19, 2022, 04:16 PM

Visits to hospitals & residential care homes in S'pore continue to be suspended till Apr. 3

Hospitals in Singapore continue to face a high volume of patients

March 19, 2022, 03:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.