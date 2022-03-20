Man, 64, arrested for throwing glass, metal rods out of 4th floor Guillemard HDB flat

A 64-year-old man living at Block 52 Cassia Crescent near Guillemard Road was arrested for high-rise littering.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man was arrested at about 11:25am on Friday morning, March 18, after an array of items were allegedly thrown out of a fourth floor unit of Block 52 Cassia Crescent.

The items allegedly included glass and iron rods, which landed on the ground.

The arrest apparently occurred on the back of multiple instances of high-rise littering reported at the block.

No injuries were reported.

Special cameras deployed

The National Environment Agency had already deployed cameras at that location to monitor the situation and previously captured three incidents of high-rise littering.

Notices put up by Marine Parade Town Council informed residents of the progress of its investigations.

The cameras set up are able to function at night and in dim light settings, NEA said.

Debris strewn on top of covered walkway

A resident witnessed the latest incident and tipped the Chinese media off.

Three police cars were seen at the scene on the day of the arrest.

A Shin Min reporter visited the unit of the alleged culprit and saw the top of the covered walkway connecting the HDB flats filled with all kinds of garbage, including pillows, mops, clothes, and carpet.

Penalties for high-rise littering were last increased in 2014, when the Environmental Public Health Act was amended.

First-time offenders now face a fine of up to S$2,000, while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps

