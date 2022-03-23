M'sian students visit teacher's grave after finishing exams in show of gratitude

While most students might head out for a day of celebration after finishing their national exams, a group of students in Malaysia decided to pay tribute to their late teacher instead.

Right after completing their last paper in the SPM, Malaysia's national final year exam for secondary school students, the students made their way to the teacher's grave to pay their respects.

The heartwarming deed was put up by one of the students on TikTok, and has since garnered close to a million views and thousands of encouraging comments.

Visited their teacher's grave

One of the students explained in the video that after they finished their last paper, they visited their teacher's "new home".

It is later revealed that their teacher has passed away, and they had gone to the cemetery where their teacher was laid to rest.

The students gathered around her grave to pay their respects to their late and beloved teacher, Cikgu (teacher) Normala.

The students, who are from the Cheras district in Kuala Lumpur, wanted to show their appreciation to their teacher who had passed away recently on Feb. 25, according to World of Buzz.

The student said Normala was a "kind-hearted person during her lifetime" and was a senior teacher who taught science in their school.

Clearly much loved by her students, some had even visited the cemetery on the day of the burial.

It is not known what her cause of death was.

"Hope you're resting in peace over there Cikgu Normala," added the student.

All photos via @azeemiskndr/TikTok