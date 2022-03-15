M'sian pregnant wife, 19, buys RM2 million Lamborghini for husband as his sleep will be affected after she gives birth

A pregnant woman in Malaysia bought a RM2 million (S$650,000) Lamborghini for her husband as an early reward for his upcoming sleepless nights once she gives birth.

Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, from Kelantan, bought the supercar to soothe her husband's nerves as her upcoming confinement will last 100 days.

The surprise was documented by the woman on TikTok, as she and her husband, 20, pulled into a car dealership on March 11, with the husband blindfolded.

The eventual gift was a Huracan Evo model in turquoise -- wrapped in a red bow.

Her husband, Weldan Zulkefli, was seen in tears and he hugged his wife, a cosmetics entrepreneur.

Has to be by her side for three months

“Apart from being thankful for his sacrifice, I’m gifting him this Lamborghini because I want him by my side throughout my confinement,” the mum-to-be told mStar, adding that her husband will not be able to go anywhere once the baby arrives.

Ayuni is due to deliver her firstborn at the end of March.

She and her husband will be going back to her family home in Pasir Mas, Kelantan to observe the confinement period.

Ayuni said her family's house is in the kampung and her husband cannot leave.

She added: “I’m expecting my husband to not only be with me all the time but he has to care for the baby day and night because there’s a huge possibility I will be having a Caesarean birth.

“Mums out there will know how painful a C-section is, so I want more attention from my husband.”

Will have to clean up after baby

The future mother has already planned for her husband to take care of cleaning the baby’s nappies and all the mess.

She added: “He’s fine with that because he has been cleaning after our cat all this while."

Ayuni is also expecting that infant care will take its toll on her husband.

“He can stay awake at night because his business brain works better at night doing marketing," she said.

“My husband has never slept until morning, I’m just worried when he stays up all night and sleeps during the day, that’s when our child will fuss about and when that happens, I have to wake him up to manage the baby.”

Previous antics

The businesswoman previously forked out RM50,000 to buy Louis Vuitton bags for her baby.

She also made openly craved for a RM3 million (S$975,000) Lamborghini Aventador SV during her pregnancy.

Her husband fulfilled her wish when one of her TikTok clips got 100,000 likes.

