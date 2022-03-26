Motorists travelling from M'sia to S'pore must have valid entry permit, or else, get turned back

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is reminding motorists travelling from Malaysia to have ready a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) to enter Singapore.

This reminder, put out in a March 24 release, comes after it was announced that foreign-registered cars and motorcycles will be able to enter Singapore from 11:59pm, March 31, 2022.

Essential documents

LTA said motorists in foreign-registered vehicles must have:

1. A valid Autopass card and

2. LTA’s approval email for the VEP

How to apply

Application of the VEP must be done online via VEP Digital Services on LTA's OneMotoring website.

Those who are unable to present a valid Autopass card together with LTA’s VEP approval email at Singapore’s checkpoints will be turned back to Malaysia, the Singapore authorities warned.

Changes to application method

The changes in application previously implemented in 2020 still holds.

Motorists will not be allowed to apply for VEP and Autopass cards or update their road tax and motor insurance for their existing Autopass cards at Singapore’s land checkpoints.

Such services have been moved online.

They have to visit the OneMotoring website and look under "Digital Services" to perform the two actions:

a. Apply for VEP/ Autopass card

b. Update road tax and insurance validity for VEP (Foreign cars and motorcycles).

Those who wish to obtain the valid documents may apply online from March 31.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must receive LTA’s VEP approval email before they travel, LTA added.

Autopass card collection

Those without Autopass cards must collect their Autopass cards at LTA’s Johor Bahru Service Centre (34, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Susur 1, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor) before entering Singapore.

Those with existing valid VEPs can continue to come across from the reopening date.

Leisure travellers discouraged from coming over first

LTA additionally advised leisure travellers to defer their plans to allow those with essential travel needs, such as for employment or to reunite with their families, to make their trips.

Travellers are also advised to plan at least two weeks ahead of their intended travel dates to allow sufficient time for VEP application and approval.

Due to the expected increase in applications, processing time for VEP applications will take longer, LTA said.

Top photo via Google Maps