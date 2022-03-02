Back

M'sia's ex-foreign minister says country could very well be in 'the same shoes as Ukraine'

He said Malaysia has experienced "profound effects" of the escalation between Russia and Ukraine when MH17 was shot down.

Faris Alfiq | March 02, 2022, 01:39 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Anifah Amin said that with the current geopolitical issues surrounding Malaysian waters, the country "could very well be in the same shoes as Ukraine," Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

In his statement, Anifah did not name any aggressors but pointed towards the "trespass after trespass by a big nation to the east".

According to FMT,  Anifah's remark appeared to refer to complaints from authorities in Sabah and Sarawak regarding ships from the Chinese coast guards encroaching Malaysian waters and disrupting fishing activities.

"The country's top security priority should be on protecting our Sabah water territory from foreign aggressors," he said in the statement.

"The Malaysian government should not tolerate any threats to the nation’s sovereignty and should take all necessary measures to safeguard our borders," he added.

Malaysia experienced "profound effect" of conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Commenting on the Russian invasion, Anifah said that he is "firm, unequivocal, and unwavering" in his belief that violence will only lead to more suffering for the people, Bernama reported.

"Malaysia has a deep connection to the escalation in Ukraine when six years ago our MH17 was shot down while flying over the eastern Ukraine airspace and the wreckage fell on rebel-held territory of Donetsk," he added.

As a result, Malaysia has experienced "profound effects" of the escalation between Russia and Ukraine.

"The MH17 tragedy has caused us great grief and I believe the heightened escalation we are seeing between Russia and Ukraine might only cause more grief to a lot more people," he said

Malaysia should stand firm on the invasion

He also opined that Malaysia should stand firm on the invasion and take action to stop Russian advancement in Ukraine.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri had previously said that the country is "seriously concerned" about the situation in Ukraine and had urged all parties to de-escalate, Malaysiakini reported.

"At this critical juncture, every effort should be redoubled to seek a peaceful and amicable solution to the conflict through dialogue and negotiation based on international law," he added.

Invasion could trigger wide digital war

Anifah also pointed out that Malaysia would need to enhance its digital security as some providers of the 5G network the country is working on allegedly have ties with what he referred to as a "superpower", FMT reported.

"The government must not allow the greed of some quarters to put our digital security at grave risk," he said.

In addition, he feared that the invasion of Ukraine could trigger a wider digital war.

Given the widespread cyber warfare and misinformation tactics deployed by Russia, he called for the Malaysian government to enhance its digital security.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Anifah Aman/Facebook

Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator files for bankruptcy, fires all employees

Its certification was also halted by Germany.

March 02, 2022, 01:40 PM

First look: 30 MRT stations in S'pore will have robot cafe serving coffee by end-2022

The coffee is good.

March 02, 2022, 01:00 PM

MP Ang Wei Neng suggests local university degrees should have an expiry 'time stamp'

The MP shared some food for thoughts on how Singapore can transform its Institutes of Higher Learning.

March 02, 2022, 12:38 PM

70 Japanese men volunteer to fight for Ukraine: Japanese report

Japan is urging them not to go.

March 02, 2022, 12:37 PM

S'pore halts 6-monthly medical exam for domestic workers, female work permit holders due to Covid-19 surge

Postponed as clinics overwhelmed.

March 02, 2022, 12:09 PM

Russian dumpling restaurant in S'pore hopes people refrain from 'hate speech' on their page

The restaurant is owned by a Russian couple who are now Singapore permanent residents.

March 02, 2022, 11:29 AM

2 S’porean youths share why they still do volunteer work despite having full-time jobs

Volunteering gives their lives meaning.

March 02, 2022, 10:59 AM

Ix Shen shows snowfall in Kyiv, helps patrol on building rooftop

Taking a moment to admire the snow.

March 02, 2022, 10:56 AM

65km-long convoy of Russian tanks & troops only 27km away from Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Satellite images show the Russians are going to demonstrate their overwhelming military might.

March 02, 2022, 04:27 AM

Nationalistic Chinese trolls slam Yoo jae-suk & Blackpink's Jennie for supporting South Korean speed skater

They felt that South Koreans should have accepted the judges' decision to disqualify their speed skater.

March 02, 2022, 03:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.