S'poreans going to M'sia, read this: How to fulfil travel requirements

Requirements differ whether you're fully vaccinated or not.

Sulaiman Daud | March 31, 2022, 02:28 PM

From Apr. 1, Singaporeans are allowed to travel to Malaysia via land.

But sorting out the technical details may be a little tricky.

Announced by both Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Mar. 24, both countries will allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter without needing to undergo quarantine or testing, including pre-departure and on-arrival tests.

But there are still a number of requirements a Singaporean needs to fulfil before driving into Johor for the first time in two years.

MySafeTravel (MySejahtera) is a Covid-19 screening and accommodation arrangement service provided with the approval of the Malaysian Ministry of Health. Singaporeans will need to use this portal and fill in the necessary information before they can cross over.

The website has a helpful checklist specifically for Singaporean travellers:

Screenshot from MySafeTravel

And here's a section specifically for land travel for visitors from Singapore.

You'll note that it does not require pre-departure testing, whether or not someone is fully vaccinated:

Screenshot from MySafeTravel.

However, according to CNAtravellers entering Malaysia from Singapore by air will still need to take a Covid ART two days before departure.

MySejahtera app

Malaysia requires visitors to download the contact-tracing MySejahtera app and then register, and verify your Covid vaccination status.

The app can be downloaded if you're in Singapore. But there's a snag.

Photo by Sulaiman Daud.

The app also wants you to input an address in Malaysia, which will be tricky for those of us who don't own second homes.

If you're staying for a few nights, you could perhaps list the address of your hotel or other accommodation, but it's unclear what you need to do if you're making a short-term visit.

App may be phased out to enter public places

And it looks like Malaysians won't even be using the app for much longer anyway.

According to BernamaMalaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Mar. 30 that the government is considering scrapping the need to use the app before entering public places like shopping malls.

The ministry will assess infection patterns after borders reopen on Apr. 1, and then make a decision.

However, Khairy did not mention whether the app would still be needed for foreign travellers, even if the contact-tracing requirement is scrapped.

Insurance for foreign travellers

But there's one thing clear -- whether or not Singaporeans need travel insurance to make a short-term visit to Malaysia.

If you're visiting from Singapore and fully vaccinated, you don't need travel insurance. You also don't need to be quarantined.

If you're not fully vaccinated, you will be required to purchase travel insurance, and will be subject to a quarantine period of five days.

Also on Mar. 30, the New Straits Times reported Khairy outlining the insurance requirements for foreign visitors to Malaysia.

They need to purchase travel insurance with minimum coverage of US$20,000 (S$27,000) to cover Covid-19 related medical expenses, if any.

"One of the protocols is the need for all travellers to declare via MySejahtera that they have an insurance protection policy that covers for travel and Covid-19, before departure.

The insurance protection, among others, will cover the quarantine, treatment and hospital admission costs, in the event that they get infected with Covid-19 during their stay in Malaysia."

However, Khairy specifically mentioned that fully vaccinated Singaporean citizens, residents or long-term pass holders are exempted from the travel insurance requirement, whether coming in by land, air or sea.

Top image by Sulaiman Daud and Omar Elsharawy

