Man in M'sia masturbates behind clothes rack, escapes on motorbike after realising he's being filmed

A man in Malaysia was caught red-handed, apparently masturbating behind a clothes rack while bringing to his lips what appeared to be an undergarment.

A video of the moment was uploaded to the Facebook group 大马八卦吹水站 on Mar. 14.

In the video, the man appears unaware that he is being seen until the person filming the video opens the window to shout at him in Malay, "Oi! What are you doing? Oi!"

This prompts the man to immediately run out from behind the rack and make a swift getaway on his motorbike.

Jailed for one month

On March 15, the Kuala Lumpur police said in a statement that they had apprehended a 62-year-old man involved in a "viral case of misconduct." The police statement also included a screenshot from the same video.

The man, from Puchong, Selangor, is under further investigation.

The police also revealed that the incident happened at Sri Sentosa along Jalan Klang Lama.

A second statement was then released on March 16, in which the police said that the man had pleaded guilty to the act and faced a penalty of either RM3000 (S$973) or imprisonment for a month.

As the man did not pay the fine, he will be serving the prison sentence.

Top collage left photo via KL Polis Facebook, right screenshot via 大马八卦吹水站 Facebook