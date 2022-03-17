Back

Google Play removes M'sian govt app claiming to help LGBT people 'return to nature'

The app gained prominence after it was promoted by JAKIM on social media.

Matthias Ang | March 17, 2022, 05:54 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An app by the Malaysian government which claims to help LGBT people "return to nature" has been removed by Google Play.

According to The Guardian, the conversion therapy app was found to be in breach of Google Play's guidelines on the grounds of either attempting "to deceive users or enable dishonest behaviour".

Google was quoted as saying:

"Whenever an app is flagged to us, we investigate against our Play store policies and if violations are found we take appropriate action to maintain a trusted experience for all."

App gained prominence after it was promoted by JAKIM on social media

While the app has been around since 2016, it gained prominence after it was promoted by Malaysia's Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) on social media in a tweet on Mar. 9.

Apart from claiming that the app would help LGBT return to "a state of purity", JAKIM also said that the app included an e-book detailing the experience of a man who "abandoned homosexual behaviour" during Ramadan.

The Guardian further reported that a similar app from a U.S.-based group known as Living Hope Ministries was also removed from Google Play in 2019.

That app had suggested that users could "pray the gay away".

Malaysia looking at changing the lifestyle and sexual orientation of the LGBT community

JAKIM's promotion of the app is part of a wider effort by the Malaysian government which has consistently maintained that the lifestyle and sexual orientation of the LGBT community must be changed.

In September 2021, Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed that as of June 2021, 1,733 Malaysians from the LGBT community have been sent to a rehabilitation camp run by JAKIM, known as the Mukhayyam programme.

There, they are taught about religion, health, HIV and AIDS by JAKIM, through a programme which is a "collaboration" between multiple state Islamic departments, the Health Ministry, state religious councils and the zakat (almsgiving) authorities.

Ismail Sabri highlighted, "The government is serious about the issue of LGBT people in the country as Malaysia is a country that adheres to the religion of Islam."

He added, "Any individual who violates the law must face action. Nevertheless, at the same time, they need to be guided and be made aware so that they can return to the right path."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top collage left photo via JAKIM Twitter, right photo via The LGBT Community Centre in Malaysia Facebook

S$1,800 cash prize to be won at treasure hunt in National Gallery Singapore

Be a pretend detective? Why not.

March 17, 2022, 05:51 PM

Punggol woman says bus captain yelled at her family to wait & frightened her children

She lodged a police report as the user who posted the video refused to take it down.

March 17, 2022, 05:45 PM

Netflix wants to charge extra for sharing account password

Tudum indeed.

March 17, 2022, 05:27 PM

S'pore woman, 28, keeps testing ART positive for 12 days straight

Some have tested positive for 20 days straight, but it's not a cause for concern, said an expert.

March 17, 2022, 04:54 PM

M'sian employees photo edit ART kit to show positive result & get 7 days off work

How to game the system.

March 17, 2022, 04:25 PM

SIA has promotional fares for over 40 destinations under VTL till Mar. 21

If you gian (are greedy for) travel, now's the time to book.

March 17, 2022, 04:24 PM

HDB SDAs accused of kicking heavily pregnant woman & running away

'My baby is thankfully alright although my face was swollen and sustained bruises,' said the woman in a Facebook post.

March 17, 2022, 03:56 PM

Jurong Secondary School students hold their own as they show Chan Chun Sing around sans teachers

Students exuded easy confidence.

March 17, 2022, 03:32 PM

M'sian beauty pageant contestant slammed for saying she wished she was born in China instead of kampung

Malaysian netizens have reacted with outrage.

March 17, 2022, 03:19 PM

Worrying that Covid-19 cases rise globally as testing rates drop: WHO chief

Not a good sign.

March 17, 2022, 02:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.