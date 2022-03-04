Back

'Majulah Singapura': Ukraine's UN Ambassador thanks S'pore, a 'small nation' but 'brave as a tiger'

"Teeny nation, small nation, brave as a tiger, when it comes to the principles."

Zi Shan Kow | March 04, 2022, 11:49 AM

Ukrainian United Nations (UN) Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya described Singapore as a "teeny nation" but "brave as a tiger" at the UN headquarters in New York on Mar. 2.

Kyslytsya gave a 10-minute address to the media following the vote on a draft resolution to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine and demand Moscow to withdraw its military forces.

The resolution was supported by 141 of the assembly's 193 members, reported Reuters.

At the end of his speech, Kyslytsya thanked the international community for their support of Ukraine:

I want to take this moment to express my gratitude to every citizen of this city. To every citizen of New York, to every foreigner working for any mission in the United Nations. We are overwhelmed with your support.

Go to the mission of Singapore at night, and see the Ukrainian colours. Teeny nation, small nation, brave as a tiger, when it comes to the principles. And the result, as I've said already, speaks for itself.

Kyslytsya was referring to the building of the Permanent Mission of Singapore to the UN in New York, which was lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

He also tweeted a picture of him in front of the building and wrote:

"‘Majulah Singapura' - ‘Onward Singapore' and only Onward!!!"

Kyslytsya added that Singapore's support of Ukraine is an "amazing display of solidarity".

On Singapore's support of Ukraine

Top image via United Nations.

