Long queues at Uniqlo's new AMK outlet despite 26 other stores in S'pore

The first outlet in Ang Mo Kio.

Fasiha Nazren | Janelle Pang | March 25, 2022, 10:42 AM

Many Singaporeans with a lot of spare time were seen queueing outside Uniqlo's newest store in Ang Mo Kio.

Friday, Mar. 25 is the store's opening day.

As early as 8:35am

When Mothership reached the new outlet at 9am, there was already a long queue waiting for the store to open.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

The first person in line started queuing as early as 8:35am.

Several Uniqlo staff were seen passing out pamphlets and leading visitors to the end of the queue.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

The staff were also there to ensure visitors were safe-distancing, but they didn't need to enforce it much as Singaporeans are quite good at standing at least a metre away from one another.

Curious visitors

When asked why they decided to spend their morning at Uniqlo, one person said they just wanted to check out the new outlet, not so much to shop for clothes.

Another mentioned that they just came to look at the new outlet as it was "nearby" and "convenient".

The queue moved fast as soon as the store opened at 9:20am.

Most visitors went up via the escalator.

Another queue for free breakfast

However, another queue started forming inside the store as Uniqlo was giving out complimentary Toast Box breakfast to the first 200 customers visiting the store.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

In case you're curious what the new store looks like, it looks a lot like the other 26 Uniqlo outlets in Singapore.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Longer queues

When Mothership left the store at about 10:15am, we noticed that the queue had gotten longer and extended to the sheltered walkway.

This is what it looked like:

Video by Janelle Pang.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

First outlet in Ang Mo Kio

The Ang Mo Kio store is said to be Uniqlo's first neighbourhood outlet.

It is located on the second floor of 51 @ Ang Mo Kio, right beside McDonald's.

Currently, this is the only Uniqlo store in Ang Mo Kio, which is probably why the store received much fanfare.

The closest outlets are located at NEX and Seletar Mall.

Top image and additional reporting by Janelle Pang.

