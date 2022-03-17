Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew loses to World No. 3 in All-England Open 1st round

Singaporean Loh Kean Yew has been eliminated from the All-England Open in Birmingham on his debut after the first round, despite a valiant effort.

Loh, who is currently world number nine, was facing off against Denmark's world number three Anders Antonsen on Mar. 16.

After a 74-minute game, Loh, 24, was beaten 21-15, 18-21 and 21-13.

Here's a snippet of Loh's impressive cross-court shot.

Loh's debut at the All-England Open

This is Loh's first appearance at the All-England Open, but his second time facing Antonsen on court.

Loh last met and defeated the Dane in the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships in December 2021, and was crowned World Champion after beating India’s Kidambi Srikanth.

Antonsen has prior experience in the All-England Open, having participated six times already.

He previously also made it to the 2020 and 2021 semi-finals, The Straits Times reported.

Loh's next match will be the Swiss Open starting from Mar. 22.

Prior to this, he won a historic bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Kuncoro.

Earlier in March, he lost to Canada's Brian Yang at the German Open.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships / FB