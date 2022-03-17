Back

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew loses to World No. 3 in All-England Open 1st round

Ashley Tan | March 17, 2022, 01:21 PM

Singaporean Loh Kean Yew has been eliminated from the All-England Open in Birmingham on his debut after the first round, despite a valiant effort.

Loh, who is currently world number nine, was facing off against Denmark's world number three Anders Antonsen on Mar. 16.

After a 74-minute game, Loh, 24, was beaten 21-15, 18-21 and 21-13.

Here's a snippet of Loh's impressive cross-court shot.

Loh's debut at the All-England Open

This is Loh's first appearance at the All-England Open, but his second time facing Antonsen on court.

Loh last met and defeated the Dane in the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships in December 2021, and was crowned World Champion after beating India’s Kidambi Srikanth.

Antonsen has prior experience in the All-England Open, having participated six times already.

He previously also made it to the 2020 and 2021 semi-finals, The Straits Times reported.

Loh's next match will be the Swiss Open starting from Mar. 22.

Prior to this, he won a historic bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Kuncoro.

Earlier in March, he lost to Canada's Brian Yang at the German Open.

