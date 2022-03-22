S'porean shuttler Loh Kean Yew withdraws from Swiss Open after contracting Covid-19

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew has contracted Covid-19, and will not be participating in the 2022 Swiss Open.

The 2022 Swiss Open takes place today (Mar. 22) at Basel, Switzerland.

Has mild symptoms

The Singapore Badminton Federation (SBF) told Lianhe Zaobao that the 24-year-old has withdrawn from the tournament.

Loh had tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday (Mar. 18) and is therefore unable to participate in the competition or return to Singapore immediately.

The SBF spokesperson also informed that Loh is experiencing mild symptoms, and will wait until he tests negative before flying back to Singapore.

Loh, who is currently World No. 9, was originally going to face Netherlands' World No. 25, Mark Caljouw.

Caljouw has also withdrawn from the Swiss Open due to personal reasons.

Previous competition was the All England Open

Loh most recently participated in the All England Open in Birmingham, but was eliminated after losing to Denmark's World No. 3 Anders Antonsen on Mar. 16.

After a 74-minute game, Loh, 24, was beaten 21-15, 18-21 and 21-13.

That was Loh's first appearance at the All-England Open, and his second time facing Antonsen on court.

Despite the outcome, Loh shared in a post late on Mar. 17 that he "gave it his all", and was satisfied with how he played.

"Overall, I am satisfied with how I played but there’s still room for improvement. The better player deserves the win, congratulations to Anders (Antonsen)."

