Lim Peifen leaving YES 933 & DJ role temporarily on Mar. 31, 2022

Long-time listeners of YES 933 will soon be missing a familiar voice.

On Mar. 30, 2022, DJ Lim Peifen announced that she will no longer host weekday lunchtime segment "Wu Ke Le Le" from Apr. 1.

"Sorry, I didn't let you guys know earlier. But the crux is not the moment of farewell, but the times we have spent and shared together," the 39-year-old said much more poetically in Chinese.

Since winning a DJ Hunt by YES933 in the late 90s, Lim has become an easily identifiable voice to the radio-listening generation.

Lim added that she will also temporarily step down from being a DJ, and assured everyone that she and her family are doing fine.

The decision to leave was not made on impulse, she elaborated, but one that was arrived at after careful deliberation and planning.

Lim also revealed that she hopes to focus on her other responsibilities in life, as well as find a new direction.

"I believe we will meet on air again one day! For now, let me cherish being able to introduce myself in this way: 'Hi there, I am YES933 DJ Peifen.'"

Due to its uncanny timing, fellow DJ Kenneth Chung (better known as Kunhua) thought that the announcement might be misinterpreted as an April Fool's prank:

A couple others also speculated that Lim might be moving to 88.3Jia:

Well-wishes from colleagues and listeners have poured in, with many expressing their sadness at her departure.

Top image via Lim Peifen's Instagram page