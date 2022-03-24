Back

Selected students & teachers need not wear masks during language lessons from Mar. 29: Chan Chun Sing

A "small yet significant step" to support students in their learning.

Low Jia Ying | March 24, 2022, 01:54 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From Mar. 29, selected teachers and students will have the option to remove their masks during language and literacy lessons, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing announced during the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) press conference on Mar. 24.

Chan said this move was based on feedback he received from teachers who shared with him the difficulties of teaching languages to young children who have "higher developmental needs" while wearing masks.

"Significant step" to support specific students in their learning

In his Facebook post on Mar. 24, Chan said: "For instance, students are unable to directly observe how complex words are pronounced, and teachers face limitations in terms of using visual and verbal cues."

"This is particularly challenging when teaching students a language that is not commonly spoken in their homes, or students with higher learning needs," he added.

Chan said given the "high vaccination coverage amongst staff and students", Singapore would take this "small yet significant step" to support its students in their learning.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education, Singapore and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will adopt a "phased approach" from Mar. 29, to offer selected teachers and students the flexibility to remove their masks during language and literacy lessons.

"The early years are critical for language acquisition. It is important that the learning needs of our students for speech and languages to not be compromised, as there may be ramifications for the longer term," Chan said during the press conference.

Safe management measures to still be adhered to in schools

Chan further assured parents in his Facebook post that safe management measures (SMMs) in schools such as the wipe down routines, safe distancing in mask-off settings and mask wearing beyond class hours, will still be adhered to.

"Beyond academic learning, we will continue to look out for our students’ physical and socio-emotional well-being, and provide opportunities for them to connect and interact with one another, and peers from overseas," he added.

In his speech, Chan also said the National School Games have already resumed this year, and the Singapore Youth Festival is set to return later this year.

Chan added:

"Beyond academic learning, we will continue to look out for our students’ physical and socio-emotional well-being, and provide opportunities for them to connect and interact with one another, and peers from overseas.

The schooling years are critical for the growth of our students. Let us support their holistic development, while working together to mitigate the risks from the pandemic."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Ministry of Education/FB

Migrant workers can visit community without taking ART

It has been about two years since measures kicked in to curtail their movement.

March 24, 2022, 01:45 PM

Eateries in S'pore can seat up to 5 fully vaxxed persons without entry checks from Mar. 29

Nice.

March 24, 2022, 01:31 PM

McDonald's S'pore brings back Hokkaido Salmon Burger from Mar. 24, 2022

Sugoi.

March 24, 2022, 01:11 PM

Higher-risk groups to be offered 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose, but vaccination status won't lapse for those without

For people who are immunocompromised, have serious chronic diseases, are over 80, or live in aged care facilities.

March 24, 2022, 12:56 PM

Alcohol consumption after 10:30pm & live performances permitted at F&B outlets from Mar. 29

Live performances and busking will also be allowed.

March 24, 2022, 12:55 PM

S'pore man walks out of Irish duck restaurant in PLQ without paying after saying duck not Irish

What the duck.

March 24, 2022, 12:28 PM

Number of daily Covid-19 infections expected to halve in about 3 weeks: PM Lee

The current weekly infection growth rate is around 0.8.

March 24, 2022, 12:07 PM

PM Lee: S'pore may have to 'backtrack & tighten up restrictions' if new, aggressive Covid-19 variants arise

He said: "Omicron will not be the last variant we encounter."

March 24, 2022, 11:57 AM

Up to 75% of employees can return to workplace from Mar. 29: PM Lee

Up from the current 50 per cent.

March 24, 2022, 11:44 AM

PM Lee: S'poreans able to travel abroad almost like pre-Covid-19 times under simplified requirements

Time to fly again.

March 24, 2022, 11:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.