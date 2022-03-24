Selected students & teachers need not wear masks during language lessons from Mar. 29: Chan Chun Sing

From Mar. 29, selected teachers and students will have the option to remove their masks during language and literacy lessons, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing announced during the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) press conference on Mar. 24.

Chan said this move was based on feedback he received from teachers who shared with him the difficulties of teaching languages to young children who have "higher developmental needs" while wearing masks.

"Significant step" to support specific students in their learning

In his Facebook post on Mar. 24, Chan said: "For instance, students are unable to directly observe how complex words are pronounced, and teachers face limitations in terms of using visual and verbal cues."

"This is particularly challenging when teaching students a language that is not commonly spoken in their homes, or students with higher learning needs," he added.

Chan said given the "high vaccination coverage amongst staff and students", Singapore would take this "small yet significant step" to support its students in their learning.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education, Singapore and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will adopt a "phased approach" from Mar. 29, to offer selected teachers and students the flexibility to remove their masks during language and literacy lessons.

"The early years are critical for language acquisition. It is important that the learning needs of our students for speech and languages to not be compromised, as there may be ramifications for the longer term," Chan said during the press conference.

Safe management measures to still be adhered to in schools

Chan further assured parents in his Facebook post that safe management measures (SMMs) in schools such as the wipe down routines, safe distancing in mask-off settings and mask wearing beyond class hours, will still be adhered to.

In his speech, Chan also said the National School Games have already resumed this year, and the Singapore Youth Festival is set to return later this year.

Chan added:

"Beyond academic learning, we will continue to look out for our students’ physical and socio-emotional well-being, and provide opportunities for them to connect and interact with one another, and peers from overseas. The schooling years are critical for the growth of our students. Let us support their holistic development, while working together to mitigate the risks from the pandemic."

Top photo via Ministry of Education/FB