HPB campaign for Ramadan & Hari Raya encourages S'poreans to reduce sugar intake & quit smoking

A healthier lifestyle.

Syahindah Ishak | March 28, 2022, 07:04 PM

A campaign by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) was launched on Sunday (Mar. 27) to encourage Singaporeans to lead a healthier lifestyle this Ramadan and Hari Raya.

The campaign— Kita Dah Cukup Manis, Kurangkan OK? (We are sweet enough, Reduce it OK?)— was launched by Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam in a livestream event.

Reduce sugar intake, eat in moderation, and more

As part of the campaign, members of the public are encouraged to reduce their sugar intake, choose healthier ingredients, eat in moderation, and stay active.

According to The Straits Times, those who break their fast during Ramadan by buying healthier food or drinks from halal eateries under the 'Healthier Dining Programme' will receive an exclusive HPB green packet set.

The full list of participating eateries, which includes a number of halal options, can be found here.

Quit smoking

The campaign also encourages smokers to quit smoking by joining the 'I Quit' programme.

If a participant is smoke-free for 28 days, he/she will receive a S$50 e-voucher.

After three smoke-free months, they will get a S$30 e-voucher.

A S$20 e-voucher will be given after six smoke-free months.

Good time to start healthy habits

In a Facebook post on Monday (Mar. 28), Rahayu said that Ramadan is a month for the Malay-Muslim community in Singapore to reflect and reaffirm their faith.

Thus, she explained that it would be a good time to "start healthy habits as we fast and refrain from indulgence during the day".

Rahayu added: "I hope fellow Muslims will take the opportunity to begin or continue their journey towards good health this Ramadan and carry on through Hari Raya, and the rest of the year."

