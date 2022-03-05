Back

SPCA rescues 3-month-old kitten stuck in glue trap at Tampines wet market

Poor kitty.

Syahindah Ishak | March 05, 2022, 12:36 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A grey kitten was tragically found stuck in a glue trap in Tampines.

A video of the kitten was posted by Facebook user Grace Chai on the morning of Feb. 27.

The video, which lasted four seconds, showed the kitten covered in black adhesive, unable to move its body.

Rescued by SPCA

In an update on the same day, Chai shared a separate Facebook post to say that the kitten, which was only three months old, was rescued by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

It was subsequently attended to by a vet.

According to Chai, the kitten was cleaned three times but it was "still in need for more shower" as its fur was still sticky.

The kitten was also on antibiotics and would be vaccinated soon, before being put up for adoption.

"She is a bit skinny so now [SPCA] are on a mission to make her gain some weight," Chai stated.

Found at Tampines wet market

In her Facebook post, Chai said that that the kitten was found at a wet market in Tampines Street 81.

According to Coconuts Singaporethe kitten was stuck for seven hours before it was rescued.

The glue trap was apparently meant to catch wandering rats at the market.

"The rats infestation issue at this market is [an] ongoing problem, one rat scurried past as we were attending to the kitten," Chai stated.

Glue traps are bad

Animal welfare groups Acres and SPCA have been calling for a ban on glue traps for years.

While glue traps are easy and cheap to use, and they are usually meant to remove rats, other animals fall victim to them too.

This is not the first time that a community cat got stuck onto a glue trap.

Acres also highlighted that glue traps are indiscriminate, cruel and do not tackle the root of the problem.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via Grace Chai/FB.

Russia declares temporary ceasefire in 2 Ukraine cities to allow civilians to evacuate

Temporary ceasefire.

March 05, 2022, 04:13 PM

Lion City Sailors lose 1-0 to Geylang International, 1st defeat in 21 matches

Shock defeat.

March 05, 2022, 03:32 PM

S'pore sanctions aim to limit Russia's capacity to wage war on Ukraine & undermine its sovereignty

Digital payment token service providers are prohibited from facilitating transactions that could help circumvent the financial measures.

March 05, 2022, 12:59 PM

MP Ang Wei Neng apologises for remarks causing public concern, clarifies 'time stamp for degree' not a policy recommendation

His remark was meant to be thought provoking.

March 05, 2022, 11:39 AM

Free concerts by S’pore Symphony Orchestra at Our Tampines Hub, Victoria Concert Hall & Gardens by the Bay this March

Music for your soul.

March 05, 2022, 10:59 AM

S’porean father single-handedly raised 4 kids after ex-wife walked out 12 years ago. Here’s how.

‘It’s not what I do not have, but rather, what I have, and what I do with what I have that matters,’ says Wayne Toh, 47.

March 05, 2022, 10:00 AM

S'pore woman finds huge lizard in Flash Coffee's waffle delivery

Flash Coffee said it launched an investigation into its operations within an hour of being alerted.

March 04, 2022, 11:31 PM

17,564 new Covid-19 cases & 18 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 4

Singapore has recorded a total of 803,389 Covid-19 cases.

March 04, 2022, 11:03 PM

HSA: Standard Q & Flowflex ART kits in S'pore meet required safety & efficacy standards

The ART kits here are not affected by the US FDA's advisory.

March 04, 2022, 10:35 PM

Ministry of Manpower unveil new points-based system for Employment Pass qualification

Pass the test.

March 04, 2022, 10:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.