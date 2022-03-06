Back

Hoarder's King George's Ave flat infested with cockroaches which sneak into neighbours' homes

The town council successfully convinced the man to clean both inside and outside of his flat.

Low Jia Ying | March 06, 2022, 06:54 PM

A man in his 60s has been hoarding items in his King George's Avenue flat for many years, causing a cockroach infestation in his home that has horrified his neighbours.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the infestation got so bad that the cockroaches would often crawl into the neighbours' flats, so much so that they have dubbed his flat the "cockroach house".

Cockroaches breeding in his flat

In an interview with SMDN, one neighbour who lived on the same floor said there were initially two brothers who lived in the three-room flat, but as of late, she has only seen the older brother around.

She would often see him pushing a trolley of rubbish that he collected, which he would bring to his flat to hoard.

The hoarding of rubbish would cause cockroaches to breed in his flat, eventually causing an infestation.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News.

She told the SMDN reporter how in 2017, when their block was undergoing toilet upgrading works, the man opened the door to his flat and the neighbours got a glimpse of the extent of the man's hoarding.

She said workers managed to clear two to three truckloads of garbage from his flat at the time, but she believes the flat is full of clutter again.

"Hundreds" of cockroaches emerge when neighbour sprays insecticide outside man's flat

Another neighbour said that even though he diligently cleans his corridor every day, there will still always be cockroaches outside his door.

He also said the man's flat emits a foul odour.

Another neighbour only became aware of the situation when he moved in four years ago.

He said the man often smells of urine, and worries that the man's flat is a fire hazard because of all the rubbish that has piled up inside.

The man's next door neighbour finally had enough one day, and opened a new bottle of insecticide to spray on the man's potted plants outside his flat.

To her horror, "hundreds" of cockroaches emerged, and there were cockroach carcasses all over the place.

Thankfully, the Jalan Besar Town Council has managed to convince the man to clean both inside and outside his flat, according to SMDN.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps

