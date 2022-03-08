987 DJ Kimberly Wang almost scammed in Paris by couple trying to make small talk

987 DJ Kimberly Wang found herself in a tricky situation while on a trip in Paris recently.

The 31-year-old shared the "super uncomfortable" experience to her Instagram Stories on Mar. 4, hoping that it would help her followers if the same thing ever happens to them.

Followed her to the same level

According to Wang, she had returned to the hotel past midnight when she encountered a couple waiting for the elevator at the lobby.

Although the couple had alighted from their car after Wang, they managed to reach the lobby first.

When Wang wanted to take the next lift, the couple insisted that she got on first.

Upon tapping her card to access her room level, the man told Wang that they were staying on the same floor, and started making small talk.

He then pivoted the conversation to his supposed upcoming trip to Singapore, and asked Wang how much a hotel stay would cost in the country.

The man also pulled out a stack of U.S. bills from his wallet to show Wang, and later took out another 100 euros, asking if one needs to stamp their euros in order to change it to Singapore dollars.

At this point, he started asking Wang if he could see a Singapore note, and even though the DJ told him that she had no cash on her, he remained persistent in his attempts.

Wang held her ground and the man subsequently gave up, but the celeb was already feeling "strangely uneasy" from the encounter.

She left with a polite greeting and started to walk towards her room, but cautioned her followers to never reveal their actual room.

When the DJ turned back to check, the couple was hitting the elevator to leave, instead of going to their room like they said.

After the encounter

Spooked by the encounter, Wang returned to her room and latched the door.

What made her even more uneasy was the fact that she couldn't piece together when the couple had started following her.

Wang said that she had taken an Uber from the city to the hotel, and couple's car had pulled up behind hers at the hotel.

The incident prompted Wang to check her belongings, but nothing was missing, thankfully.

The DJ gave her followers some tips should they find themselves in similar situations:

Politely decline to engage and exit the space if you feel something amiss.

Do not reveal your room or any details to strangers.

Never take out your cash or wallet at a stranger's request.

Similar stories

A follower later informed Wang that this is a scam tactic, where the victim would be lured to take out their wallets and show their bank notes.

The next time they check their wallets, the money would apparently be gone.

Despite the experience, Wang still found Paris an "incredible city" where the locals were "super nice", contrary to what she had heard.

A couple days later, Wang compiled her followers' experience with scammers and pickpockets during their travels.

Top image via Kimberly Wang's Instagram page