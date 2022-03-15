Back

Quaint little mangrove spot at Keppel Club will be gone in second half of 2022

Feel the sea breeze.

Ashley Tan | March 15, 2022, 02:58 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A particularly scenic and tranquil spot in Singapore has made waves on TikTok.

A clip of the turquoise waters and mangroves posted on Mar. 5 has garnered over 740,000 views.

@singaporebeauty Where’s this place in Singapore #fyp #tiktoksg ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - maa. - 陽真

The place is actually hidden away inside Keppel Club at Bukit Chermin, and is located near the lift lobby and the club's restaurant, Sea Scent.

Although the spot is situated inside the club, it is publicly accessible, according to the TikTok account, @singaporebeauty, that posted the video.

One TikTok user advised those interested in visiting the place to visit at high tide for the best view.

The mangroves there are part of Berlayer Creek, which is located inside the Labrador Nature and Coastal Walk.

It is currently one of two remaining mangroves located in the south of mainland Singapore

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Airry Lada (@airrylada)

Club closing this year

Unfortunately, Keppel Club will be closing its doors soon in preparation for its move to Sime Road.

Mothership confirmed that the club will be shuttering its operations at Bukit Chermin in September or October 2022, while its golf course will close earlier in June.

The scenic spot with its view of mangroves will be gone as well.

Bukit Chermin has been the Keppel Club's home for the past 118 years.

The club's upcoming move is due to its lease expiring, and it will be taking over the management of the Singapore Island Country Club's (SICC) Sime Course.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from singaporebeauty / TikTok and airrylada / IG

Madagascar zone at Universal Studios S'pore to close on Mar. 27, 2022

So long.

March 15, 2022, 02:45 PM

Owner of Mr and Mrs Mohgan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata in Joo Chiat dies

Condolences have streamed in for the popular crispy prata stall owner.

March 15, 2022, 02:35 PM

STB calls for proposals to develop integrated tourism development at Jurong Lake District

Wow wow west.

March 15, 2022, 12:18 PM

Man, 33, arrested & to be charged for allegedly attacking 2 people with razor blade in Queenstown

Police investigations are ongoing.

March 15, 2022, 12:05 PM

M'sian pregnant wife, 19, buys RM2 million Lamborghini for husband as his sleep will be affected after she gives birth

She wanted to give him something beforehand as infant care will take its toll.

March 15, 2022, 11:28 AM

'They're lying to you': Russian TV employee interrupts news broadcast with anti-war sign

The anchor can be seen trying to talk over Marina unsuccessfully before the broadcast cut away to a recorded segment.

March 15, 2022, 10:24 AM

Buangkok swordsman took some unknown pills before leaving home with sword: S'pore police

The man will be charged.

March 15, 2022, 10:01 AM

S'pore woman worked for a decade to buy LV bag for mum who didn't dare walk into shop last time

She started working while schooling in polytechnic and ran her own home-based business.

March 15, 2022, 03:13 AM

Ukrainian farmers confiscate Russian military tanks for fun, hand them over to own fighters

Ukrainian farmers can have their own military at this rate.

March 14, 2022, 10:45 PM

Wrestler Scott Hall aka WWE's Razor Ramon suffers heart attacks, reportedly to be taken off life support

The Outsiders no more.

March 14, 2022, 10:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.