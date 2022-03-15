Quaint little mangrove spot at Keppel Club will be gone in second half of 2022

A particularly scenic and tranquil spot in Singapore has made waves on TikTok.

A clip of the turquoise waters and mangroves posted on Mar. 5 has garnered over 740,000 views.

The place is actually hidden away inside Keppel Club at Bukit Chermin, and is located near the lift lobby and the club's restaurant, Sea Scent.

Although the spot is situated inside the club, it is publicly accessible, according to the TikTok account, @singaporebeauty, that posted the video.

One TikTok user advised those interested in visiting the place to visit at high tide for the best view.

The mangroves there are part of Berlayer Creek, which is located inside the Labrador Nature and Coastal Walk.

It is currently one of two remaining mangroves located in the south of mainland Singapore

Club closing this year

Unfortunately, Keppel Club will be closing its doors soon in preparation for its move to Sime Road.

Mothership confirmed that the club will be shuttering its operations at Bukit Chermin in September or October 2022, while its golf course will close earlier in June.

The scenic spot with its view of mangroves will be gone as well.

Bukit Chermin has been the Keppel Club's home for the past 118 years.

The club's upcoming move is due to its lease expiring, and it will be taking over the management of the Singapore Island Country Club's (SICC) Sime Course.

Top photo from singaporebeauty / TikTok and airrylada / IG