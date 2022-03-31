Back

Cyclist doesn't stop at Kembangan T-junction, gets hit by car, slides off bonnet, bicycle does sick flip, lands upright

Hi, I am a cyclist in Singapore and this is 'Jacka**'.

Matthias Ang | March 31, 2022, 02:02 PM

A cyclist was seen clutching his head with his bicycle landing upright after a collision with a car.

A video of the incident was uploaded to both the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, as well as the Hardwarezone forum.

Gif of video via SGRV Facebook

According to the video's caption on SGRV, the incident happened at about 10.05am on March 30, along Lor Melayu in Kembangan.

What video showed

The video filmed by a car behind the bicycle showed the cyclist raising his right hand as they approached a T-junction.

A car is seen approaching from the right.

However, the cyclist continues forward without stopping, goes past the stop line, and proceeds to turn right.

The next moment, the car drove into the cyclist who landed on the bonnet and slid off it.

His bicycle was thrown into the air, and lands on the back of the cyclist's head, before falling back into an upright position.

The cyclist could be seen moving his bicycle to the side of the road.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Cyclist's failure to stop slammed

Online commenters were unsympathetic to the rider, noting that he was lucky to be alive or not seriously injured as he failed to stop, despite a sign indicating that he should have done so.

Others commented that it might be hard to file a claim against the cyclist who likely was riding without insurance.

It is unclear what happened to the cyclist or driver following the incident.

