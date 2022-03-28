Keanu Reeves movies scrubbed in China after he performed at Tibet benefit concert

Movies that Canadian actor Keanu Reeves starred in can no longer be found on Chinese streaming platforms, such as iQiyi, Tencent Video, Youku and Bilibili, Los Angeles Times (LA Times) reported.

Movies that were scrubbed include "Speed", the "Matrix" trilogy and "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure".

The LA Times also noted that while Toy Story 4 still remains, its credits had been altered, listing only the local dubbing cast and avoiding any mention of Reeves' name.

Keanu's appearance at a concert led to the scrubbing

This happened after he appeared in a concert held by Tibet House US, a non-profit founded in 1987 that is affiliated with the exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

The New York-based organisation says on its website that it aims to preserve Tibet's "unique culture at a time when it is confronted with extinction on its own soil".

Tibet came under the control of China after Tibet signed a 17-point agreement in 1951 which recognised the region as part of China. Tibetans said they were forced to sign the agreement, while China called its annexation of Tibet a "peaceful liberation".

Reeves' involvement in the Mar. 3 virtual concert, where big names like Patti Smith and Cyndi Lauper performed as well, had sparked fury and dismay among Chinese social media users, who thought the actor's participation in the event equated to his support for Tibet's independence.

However, angry comments targeting Reeves had appeared to have been scrubbed from popular social media platform Weibo. Searches for Keanu Reeves on Weibo using both his English name and Chinese translation only yielded positive results at the time of writing.

Previously in January when news of his appearance at the benefit concert first broke, Chinese nationalists had called for a boycott on the Hollywood actor, according to SupChina.

Reeves has gained extra attention among his fans in China due to his part Chinese ancestry -- his paternal grandmother is Chinese Hawaiian.

With the latest development, however, it is unlikely that upcoming movies he's involved in would screen in China, despite "The Matrix Resurrections" being the first American blockbuster scheduled to hit China in two months, according to Cinemablend.

Reeves joins a pool of Western celebrities, including Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, who have unwittingly offended Chinese netizens and authorities in the past due to their association with the Dalai Lama.

Top image via Steve Jennings/Getty Images