STB calls for proposals to develop integrated tourism development at Jurong Lake District

Wow wow west.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 15, 2022, 12:18 PM

The Jurong Lake District will be transformed into a lifestyle and tourism hub, and the tourism development is expected to be completed by 2028.

First announced in 2019, this area will also become Singapore's largest business district outside of CBD.

Calling for tourism development proposals

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) on March 15 to call for ideas to develop and operate this integrated tourism development on a plot of land at the junction of Boon Lay Way and Jurong Town Hall Road.

The total size of the land is 67,596 square metres.

STB expects the tourism development to include "high-quality accommodation as well as a mix of attractions, retail, F&B and entertainment offerings".

The development should have an emphasis on technology, "edutainment" and sustainability, the press release stated.

It should also complement existing nearby attractions such as the Jurong Lake Gardens and the new Science Centre.

STB chief executive, Keith Tan, said that the launch of this RFP signals Singapore's intent to press ahead with medium-term plans so that we can build better for the future.

Under the Modified Concept and Price Revenue Tender approach, investors are required to submit their concept proposals and tender prices separately.

The tender will be open for seven months, and the closing date for the submission of proposals is October 18, 2022.

Upon the tender award, the entire site will be leased to the successful developer for 60 years.

Transformation of the Jurong Lake District

According to STB, the 410 hectares Jurong Lake District will be the focus of new development in the next two decades, with the government prioritising the sale of sites within the district.

More than 120 hectares of land will be available for development over the next 30 years.

By 2040 to 2050, Jurong Lake District is expected to have 100,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes.

As Jurong Lake District draws more business and residents to locate here, strong demand for high-quality leisure activities and short-term accommodation is expected, STB explained.

All images via STB.

