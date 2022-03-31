Back

Jurong Bird Park has 2D1N 'Staycation with Flamingos' from June 2022, includes feeding sessions & guided tours

Wake up to a sea of pink.

Ashley Tan | March 31, 2022, 02:01 PM

Events

Those looking for a short getaway from urban Singapore and to be surrounded by wildlife, but are hesitant about venturing completely into the wild, can try glamping at Jurong Bird Park.

The Park has launched the Staycation with the Flamingos, which will afford guests an up close and personal view of not just flamingos, like the name suggests, but a multitude of other birds, small and large.

Previously, River Wonders' Staycation with the Manatees first launched in Dec. 2020, was sold out within hours.

Sleeping quarters

The Staycation with the Flamingos will be held on various dates from June to August 2022.

Guests get to stay in a fancy tent situated inside an air-conditioned room, so you don't need to worry about mosquitos or the awful humidity.

The tent is equipped with two double beds suitable for four guests, charging points, and a fan.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Guests also get free goodies such as lanyards, a toiletry bag and an adorable flamingo plushie to keep you company at night.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Right in front of the tents is a clear view of the huge flock of flamingos, and you can simply relax on the bed or the sofas next to each tent to watch them strut around and ruffle their feathers.

Video by Ashley Tan

The programme

As part of the staycation, guests will also get exclusive tours with a private guide, feeding sessions and animal presentations.

Here are snippets of the programme.

Animal shows

Guests will get to attend the Kings of the Skies animal presentation and the Highflyers show.

The former is an interactive session that allows guests to meet various birds of prey.

During the media preview, we met the Changeable hawk eagle, Malayan fish owl, and the huge Himalayan Griffon vulture, but participants of the staycation might meet other birds.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Photo by Ashley Tan

Video by Kow Zi Shan

Feeding the birds

There will also be several feeding sessions at different exhibits.

Right after waking up, guests can feed the flamingos their first meal of the day.

At the African Treetops, which is home to over 400 birds from 40 species, guests can also meet different species of starlings and turacos.

Here are the birds well aware it's feeding time and waiting in line.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Photo by Ashley Tan

Each guest will get a feeding dish with live mealworms. The bird feed typically costs extra for guests who visit Jurong Bird Park.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Another feeding session takes place at the newly refreshed Waterfall Aviary, a lush environment reminiscent of Jurassic Park.

The aviary's crowning feature is its 30m-tall waterfall, and guests will get to bring home a polaroid photo of them posing in front of it.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Photo by Ashley Tan

Feed birds like peacocks, masked lapwings, and straw-necked ibises, and catch sight of others like the the Roseate spoonbills.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Roseate spoonbills. Photo by Ashley Tan

Birds will even swoop down and pluck worms directly from your hand.

Video by Ashley Tan

Guests can also feed the adorable African penguins at Penguin Coast.

Video by Ashley Tan

At the end of the staycation, guests can look forward to meeting a mystery avian star.

Meals provided

Fret not about forking out more for your dinner and breakfast, as meals are completely covered during the staycation.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Guests can also pay extra for a basket of snacks to enjoy after dinner.

Photo by Ashley Tan

The 'Wine Down' Basket contains a bottle of Pierre Jean Merlot, Perrier Water and a cheese platter with grapes, and costs S$68 nett.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Meanwhile, the 'Wild Supplies' Basket is more suitable for kids, and contains a popcorn bucket, potato wheel, fruit cup, Pringles can and Minute Maid Juice.

It costs S$25 nett.

Each tent costs S$1,099

The staycation will last for two days and one night, starting at 4pm, and ending at 12pm the next day.

Each tent costs S$1,099.

Bookings for Staycation with the Flamingos open today (Mar. 31).

Find more details or make your booking here.

Guests who wish to get an up close experience with terrestrial or aquatic animals can check out Singapore Zoo's Staycation in the Wild, which will run from July to December 2022, or River Wonders' Staycation with the Manatees, which will run from June to December 2022.

You can take a sneak peek of our experience at the Staycation with the Manatees in 2021.

Each tent costs S$1,599 for the Staycation in the Wild, and S$1,199 for the Staycation with Manatees.

The tent at Staycation in the Wild. Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Top photo by Ashley Tan

