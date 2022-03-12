Back

HDB reveals photos of partitioned rental flats for singles, netizens have quite a bit to say

This pilot allows singles to apply for a rental flat without finding a flatmate first.

Ashley Tan | March 12, 2022, 04:44 PM

In December 2021, the government announced a new pilot programme, the Joint Singles Scheme Operator-Run (JSS-OR) pilot, which allows singles to apply for a rental flat without finding a flatmate first.

Applications for the new pilot model opened on Dec. 17, 2021, and the first batch of tenants were expected to move into their flats by end-January 2022.

On Mar. 12, the Housing Development Board (HDB) shared some photos of what the units under the pilot look like.

The rental flats, which are managed by the operator Good News Community Services, are located at 429A Bedok North Road and 999A Buangkok Crescent.

The flats come furnished with general household appliances and furniture like washing machines, refrigerators and wardrobes.

Photo from HDB / FB

Partitions are also installed in the bedrooms. This is to "offer tenants more privacy", HDB said.

Photo from HDB / FB

Reactions

In response to the photos, some netizens have questioned if the residents will truly have enough privacy in such a small space.

Some comments highlighted that this is an improvement from the previous rental flats, and pointed out that the JSS-OR pilot caters to singles with low income.

On the issue of privacy, one also provided a suggestion:

Others however, have pointed out that this housing arrangement would be a good option for the elderly or homeless in Singapore.

More about the JSS-OR pilot

The current JSS scheme requires singles to apply for a public rental flat with someone they know, such as a relative or friend.

Alternatively, they can also source for a flatmate by approaching HDB for a listing of other single persons.

This new pilot however, allows singles above the age of 35 to apply for a rental flat individually.

Tenants will be matched based on characteristics like gender, religion, ethnicity and lifestyle.

Currently, the two blocks can house about 270 tenants altogether, in a mix of one- and two-room flats.

HDB said in December 2021 that it would call a tender in January 2022 for a third site in Bukit Batok for the JSS-OR pilot.

