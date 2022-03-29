GP linked to 'Healing the Divide' group suspended after allegedly injecting saline instead of Covid-19 vaccine

Medical practitioner Jipson Quah has been suspended after being accused of administering saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccine to patients, among other things.

The 33-year-old was previously charged with submitting false Covid-19 vaccination records to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Complaint submitted by MOH

Quah's registration as a medical practitioner has been suspended by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) with effect from Mar. 23.

In a statement on Mar. 28, SMC said that Quah's suspension will last for 18 months or until the disciplinary proceedings against him are concluded, whichever is sooner.

SMC said that it received a complaint from MOH on Jan. 23 and referred it to an Interim Orders Committee to determine if Quah's registration should be suspended, or made subject to conditions or restrictions.

MOH's complaint alleged several things about Quah.

It said that he facilitated the uploading of "remote" Covid-19 pre-event testing results onto the MOH portal, and that the testing was not conducted in accordance with the prevailing regulations.

It also claimed that he created a fake patient account and uploaded a false Covid-19 antigen rapid test result to the MOH portal for an unvaccinated patient. Quah purportedly issued the patient with an exemption letter so that the patient could be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

After administering saline solutions, Quah reportedly uploaded false vaccination statuses to MOH's National Immunisation Registry. While doing so, he apparently also “grossly overcharged for ‘vaccinating’ patients”.

"Quah’s actions carry public health consequences and show his failure to maintain the highest standards of moral integrity and intellectual honesty and to protect and promote the health of individuals and the community," said MOH in its complaint.

According to SMC, the committee ruled that Quah's suspension was "necessary for the protection of members of the public and in the public interest".

SMC said that the committee considered submissions by Quah's counsel in the process.

Meanwhile, an independent complaints committee has been appointed to look into the case and investigations are ongoing.

Previously charged with defrauding MOH

Quah was charged in January for falsely representing that an unvaccinated patient had received the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Iris Koh, founder of anti-vaccine group "Healing The Divide", was also charged with being party to a criminal conspiracy to dishonestly make false representations to MOH with Quah between July 2021 and January 2022.

Four clinics owned or managed by Quah, including Wan Medical Clinic, have been issued notices of suspension, according to TODAY.

