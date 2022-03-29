Back

GP linked to 'Healing the Divide' group suspended after allegedly injecting saline instead of Covid-19 vaccine

He is also being investigated for allegedly overcharging patients for the 'vaccine'.

Zi Shan Kow | March 29, 2022, 05:37 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Medical practitioner Jipson Quah has been suspended after being accused of administering saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccine to patients, among other things.

The 33-year-old was previously charged with submitting false Covid-19 vaccination records to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Complaint submitted by MOH

Quah's registration as a medical practitioner has been suspended by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) with effect from Mar. 23.

In a statement on Mar. 28, SMC said that Quah's suspension will last for 18 months or until the disciplinary proceedings against him are concluded, whichever is sooner.

SMC said that it received a complaint from MOH on Jan. 23 and referred it to an Interim Orders Committee to determine if Quah's registration should be suspended, or made subject to conditions or restrictions.

MOH's complaint alleged several things about Quah.

It said that he facilitated the uploading of "remote" Covid-19 pre-event testing results onto the MOH portal, and that the testing was not conducted in accordance with the prevailing regulations.

It also claimed that he created a fake patient account and uploaded a false Covid-19 antigen rapid test result to the MOH portal for an unvaccinated patient. Quah purportedly issued the patient with an exemption letter so that the patient could be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

After administering saline solutions, Quah reportedly uploaded false vaccination statuses to MOH's National Immunisation Registry. While doing so, he apparently also “grossly overcharged for ‘vaccinating’ patients”.

"Quah’s actions carry public health consequences and show his failure to maintain the highest standards of moral integrity and intellectual honesty and to protect and promote the health of individuals and the community," said MOH in its complaint.

According to SMC, the committee ruled that Quah's suspension was "necessary for the protection of members of the public and in the public interest".

SMC said that the committee considered submissions by Quah's counsel in the process.

Meanwhile, an independent complaints committee has been appointed to look into the case and investigations are ongoing.

Previously charged with defrauding MOH

Quah was charged in January for falsely representing that an unvaccinated patient had received the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Iris Koh, founder of anti-vaccine group "Healing The Divide", was also charged with being party to a criminal conspiracy to dishonestly make false representations to MOH with Quah between July 2021 and January 2022.

Four clinics owned or managed by Quah, including Wan Medical Clinic, have been issued notices of suspension, according to TODAY.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Singapore Medical Council and Healthcare Singapore.

Here’s how you can kickstart a new career in the tech industry, according to a Google data analyst

It's much easier than it seems.

March 29, 2022, 06:09 PM

Chan Chun Sing weighs in on Will Smith's slap, recalls 'good response' from a child he spoke with

Chan used the incident to share his views on how best to respond to bullying or insults.

March 29, 2022, 04:47 PM

Actress Jaime Teo breaks collarbone trying to overtake cyclists at MBS

Get well soon.

March 29, 2022, 04:43 PM

Pink Dot to resume in-person event at Hong Lim Park on June 18 & 19, 2022

The Pink Dot event has not been physically organised for two years.

March 29, 2022, 04:25 PM

20% off all meat & vegetable dishes from 10pm at Haidilao PLQ & VivoCity

One more reason to stay up late.

March 29, 2022, 03:41 PM

S'pore man with engineering degree does slow math: Rolls-Royce had tight 30cm gap to navigate Tiong Bahru lane

He used photographs, corrected them for angles, and applied logic to give spatial dimensions.

March 29, 2022, 03:40 PM

NUS UTown students count down to Mar. 29, the day to go maskless outdoors

It's the little things in life.

March 29, 2022, 02:15 PM

Cyclist allegedly slaps hearing-impaired pedestrian in Sengkang for not giving way on footpath

The cyclist then fled despite passers-by trying to prevent him from leaving.

March 29, 2022, 02:10 PM

S'pore to allow social egg freezing from 2023

More options.

March 29, 2022, 01:39 PM

Everyone rushing to renew S'pore passport, ICA says longer processing time needed

ICA said Singaporeans who have no plans to travel overseas for next six months need not renew passports.

March 29, 2022, 12:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.