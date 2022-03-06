Back

'Spirited Away' stage show in Tokyo looks absolutely stunning

Hoping that Japan VTL could open soon.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 06, 2022, 01:59 PM

One of Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic animations, "Spirited Away", has premiered at the Imperial Theater in Tokyo.

This is the first stage adaptation of "Spirited Away".

The theatre production will run from March to July in different parts of Japan, with its first stop in Tokyo.

Subsequently, the stage show will tour across four other cities: Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo and Nagoya.

Stage adaptation of "Spirited Away"

The stage adaptation of "Spirited Away" is directed by John Caird, an Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Viewers will be treated to a galore of beautiful puppets and sets designed by Toby Olié, and of course, Joe Hisaishi's music.

Caird noted that Covid-19 has made the preparation process for this stage show more challenging, as many non-Japanese creatives from the UK and the U.S. had to work remotely.

For Miyazaki's fan, here's a preview to the stage show which will definitely make you miss Japan even more:

via Toho Stage's Facebook.

via Toby Olie's Twitter.

via Toho Stage's Facebook.

via Toho Stage's Facebook.

via Toho Stage's Facebook.

via Toho Stage's Facebook.

via Toho Stage's Facebook.

via Toho Stage's Facebook.

via Toho Stage's Facebook.

via Toho Stage's Facebook.

Top image collage via Toby Olie and Toho Stage

