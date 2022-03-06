'Spirited Away' stage show in Tokyo looks absolutely stunning

One of Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic animations, "Spirited Away", has premiered at the Imperial Theater in Tokyo.

This is the first stage adaptation of "Spirited Away".

The theatre production will run from March to July in different parts of Japan, with its first stop in Tokyo.

Subsequently, the stage show will tour across four other cities: Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo and Nagoya.

Stage adaptation of "Spirited Away"

The stage adaptation of "Spirited Away" is directed by John Caird, an Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Viewers will be treated to a galore of beautiful puppets and sets designed by Toby Olié, and of course, Joe Hisaishi's music.

Caird noted that Covid-19 has made the preparation process for this stage show more challenging, as many non-Japanese creatives from the UK and the U.S. had to work remotely.

All our non-Japanese creative partners had to work from the UK and the US on zoom, getting up at all hours of the night and day to attend rehearsals and previews and still managing to make magic with their extraordinary talents. pic.twitter.com/jDhNR91pki — John Caird (@JohnCaird) March 5, 2022

For Miyazaki's fan, here's a preview to the stage show which will definitely make you miss Japan even more:

Top image collage via Toby Olie and Toho Stage