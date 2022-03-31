Back

Woman goes on Facebook Live to sell cheating husband's branded goods

Payback.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 31, 2022, 05:09 PM

Jamille Margarita Galvez became quite a viral sensation in the Philippines for her approach to handling a cheating spouse.

Jamille's husband had reportedly left her for his mistress.

This prompted the live seller to auction off some of her husband's branded goods.

According to Coconuts Manila, some of the items Jamille auctioned off included Lacoste shirts, Yeezys, and a S$540 pair of sneakers.

Image from Jamille Margarita Galvez YouTube

She also found this card from his mistress.

Some of her witty quips, as translated by Coconuts Manila, include:

“Lahat ng items MATINO pa, ung may-ari lang ung hindi.”

(All the items are decent, only the owner isn’t.)

“‘Wag mag-MINE kung ‘di mo kaya panindigan gaya ng ginawa ng asawa ko.”

(Don’t claim “mine” if you can’t stand by your choice, just like my husband couldn’t stand by me.)

According to Mashable, Jamille also gave a helpful disclaimer in the caption, titling her Facebook post:

"Caution: Buy at your own risk, these items are cursed! They will turn your boyfriend or husband into a certified cheater.

The moment they wear it they immediately become f**k boys! With a bonus gambling addiction."

She has also made around US$5,776 (S$7,821), according to the Mashable report.

In subsequent interviews she did with Filipino media, she said her motivation was to earn more to provide for her children, as well as to move on from the marriage.

Image from Jamille's social media

