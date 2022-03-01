Back

Morale's high, all's good: Ix Shen gives quick update on Day 5 of Russian invasion of Ukraine

All is okay and safe, he assured.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 01, 2022, 11:16 AM

Former Mediacorp actor Ix Shen is one of the eight Singaporeans remaining in Ukraine, as Mothership.sg understands, following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

On the fifth day of the conflict, Ix gave an update over Instagram, in both English and Mandarin, to assure his followers and anyone watching that he is well in Ukraine.

The brief 37-second clip was filmed while Ix was queuing to enter a supermarket in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Ix said:

"Good morning. Last night was relatively quiet. Everyone slept well. All is okay and safe. As you can see, everyone is queuing up and waiting for the supermarket to open so we can restock our supplies. Morale is high, everything is good."

He then spoke in crisp Mandarin, reiterating what he said in English.

Previously in an interview with The Straits Times, Ix said he is not leaving Ukraine.

"I can't live with myself if I didn’t stick around to help," Ix said.

Ix's Ukrainian wife is also a medical officer with a Ukrainian reserve unit.

According to ST, she had not been called up yet as of Monday (Feb. 28).

