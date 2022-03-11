Back

S'porean Ix Shen reaches western Ukrainian city Lviv with wife, both 'safe & ok'

Shen also shared that he feels guilty to be drinking cappuccino in Lviv, and walking in the park.

Lean Jinghui | March 11, 2022, 01:34 PM

Singaporean Ix Shen, 49, has safely reached the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with his Ukrainian wife Natalia.

In an Instagram update on Mar. 10, the former Mediacorp actor and accidental war correspondent shared that they are "safe and ok", having reached the city situated close to the Polish border.

Update in Lviv

Shen said he and his wife were in Lviv because the owner of the car they were driving is currently living there, so they became valet drivers for him.

Filming as he walked outdoors in the city, Shen added:

"Really grateful that we could sleep quietly without the explosions and air raid sirens, but [at the] same time also guilty that we are drinking cappuccino and walking in the park."

Since the invasion started, Shen has been sharing updates on how things are going on the ground, mainly via Instagram.

Shen and Natalia, a Chinese traditional medicine practitioner, have been living in Kyiv, for the past four months.

On Mar. 9, Shen announced that he and his wife would be leaving the capital, as it was not in their "best interests to live extensively underground during the next phase of fighting", based on the "latest information".

In his latest update, Shen said there have been air strikes on Lviv as well, adding that the "sudden influx of people into the city is straining".

Shen noted that the couple would continue to evaluate all of their available options, and decide and plan as they move along.

He shared: "But don't worry, we are all safe and okay, everything is good."

Shen is believed to be one of six Singaporeans who remains in Ukraine, as of Mar. 3.

Top image via @ix_shen Instagram

