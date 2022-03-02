Ix Shen shows snowfall in Kyiv, helps patrol on building rooftop

Former Mediacorp actor Ix Shen has posted another daily update from Kyiv, Ukraine.

As usual, he reassured his followers that he and his wife are "safe and ok" in the Instagram post from Mar. 1, six days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In the post captioned "Heaven wants to hide landmarks", Shen said that some bombs came down from the sky the previous night, but so did snow.

Snow in Kyiv

With a selfie stick in hand, Shen, who was dressed in layers, showed a panoramic view of the city covered in white snow.

Here's what he said in full: "Hi we're safe and ok. Yes, last night from the sky some bombs were coming down but so are the beautiful white snow. Look at how beautiful this city is."

He then repeated the same message in Mandarin.

That day, Shen also helped patrol the rooftop of the building where he is staying at.

Everyone is ready

In an interview with CNA on Feb. 28, Shen said that he and his neighbours are "well-stocked" as they just went for their grocery run in the morning.

He also received an SMS to prepare to go into the bunkers at night with sufficient food, water and warm clothing.

"Everyone is ready if the fight becomes more intensive," he said.

When asked if he has observed if Russia's offensives have slowed, he responded by saying that he has seen a "fierce firefight" between the Russians and Ukrainians on the bridge near his place.

"There was a fierce firefight on the bridge and after that, they have been repelled."

He added that "there have been delays" based on an alleged Russian military schedule that has gone viral on social media.

"There was, on social media, these speculations among the Ukrainians that they have photographs of the schedule of the Russian forces whereby they're supposed to enter the city in the morning, meet some light resistance, surround the city in the afternoon, and then occupy the government centre and then have dinner break at maybe 1600 hours. So if that's the official schedule, then yeah, they have been delayed."

Top image from @ix_shen on Instagram.

