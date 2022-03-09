Back

S'porean Ix Shen & Ukrainian wife evacuating from capital Kyiv

"We are safe and okay," Shen said.

Fiona Tan | March 09, 2022, 01:45 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ix Shen, a Singaporean former TCS actor and accidental war correspondent, said he will be evacuating the capital, Kyiv, with his Ukrainian wife, Natalia.

Evacuating to the west

Shen's decision is a marked change from his previous update on Mar. 4, when the 49-year-old said he was not going to leave Kyiv.

He explained his then-decision by saying: "Evacuating right now actually provides more risk."

He has been giving on-the-ground updates from his location in Ukraine via his Instagram page since Feb. 25, just one day after Russia invaded the country.

As usual, Shen took to Instagram to announce his decision on Mar. 8, the 13th day of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a short 37-second video, Shen detailed his next move and explained his decision in English, then once more in Chinese.

Standing in front of a white car with a packed boot, Shen said he and his wife will be evacuating from Kyiv and are headed in the "west direction".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IX Shen (@ix_shen)

Shen: "We'll be safe and okay."

While the couple will be "planning and moving" as they go along, he reassured his audience by saying: "We’ll be safe and okay.”

As with most of his previous updates, Shen accompanied the statement with his signature okay hand gesture that has become his trademark sign-off.

He explained that it will not be in his and Natalia's "best interests to live extensively underground during the next phase of fighting" based on the couple's "latest information".

Shen did not elaborate on what the "latest information" entailed.

He concluded his update with the traditional "Slava Ukraini", or "Слава Україні" as seen on-screen, which translates to glory to Ukraine.

Here's Shen's full transcript in English:

“Hi, we are safe and okay. Based on our latest information, we have decided that it’s not in our best interests to live extensively underground during the next phase of fighting. So we’ll be evacuating from Kyiv, in the west direction, and we’re planning and moving as we go along. We’ll be safe and okay.”

One of six Singaporeans left in Ukraine

According to CNA, Shen and Natalia, a Chinese traditional medicine practitioner, have been living in Kyiv for the past four months.

Shen is believed to be one of the six Singaporeans in Ukraine as of Mar. 3.

This was after three Singaporeans were evacuated from Ukraine and made their way to Poland.

Shen's previous updates

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from video from @Ix_shen/Instagram

Golden Mile Complex suffers 35-hour power outage, mookata shop loses S$6,000 of food

Poor recovery.

March 09, 2022, 02:16 AM

22,201 new Covid-19 cases & 15 deaths reported in S’pore

Weekly infection growth rate remained at 0.95.

March 08, 2022, 10:36 PM

Institutes of Higher Learning play 'needle-moving' roles in S'pore's sustainability push: Chan Chun Sing

Chan said that schools will be a "key foundational enabler" for this sustainability journey.

March 08, 2022, 09:57 PM

Leong Mun Wai apologises 'sincerely & unreservedly' for comments that 'impugn' Speaker & removes posts

Deputy Leader of the House Zaqy Mohamad accepted the apology.

March 08, 2022, 09:17 PM

Lower eligibility age for single S'poreans to buy HDB flat from 35 to 28: Pritam Singh

Currently, a single Singaporean has to be 35 or above to buy a resale HDB or apply for BTO.

March 08, 2022, 08:20 PM

HDB to buy back flats from owners who face 'genuine difficulties' selling due to ethnic quota limits

Desmond Lee said HDB will make a "fair offer" for the flats.

March 08, 2022, 08:00 PM

Ukrainian father bids tearful goodbye to son with autism as he stays behind to fight

He said he's fighting as he doesn't want to be "under the boot of Russia".

March 08, 2022, 06:50 PM

20-year-old Ukrainian shows what life in a bunker is like through viral TikTok videos

She has also posted bittersweet videos harkening back to her life before the invasion.

March 08, 2022, 06:43 PM

987 DJ Kimberly Wang almost scammed in Paris by couple trying to make small talk

Scary.

March 08, 2022, 06:10 PM

M'sia to fully reopen borders to international travellers from Apr. 1, 2022

Reopening.

March 08, 2022, 06:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.