Italy fails to qualify for 2022 World Cup after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia via late goal

Months after becoming the European champion, Italy shocked the world when it failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Lost 1-0 to North Macedonia

On Mar. 25 (Singapore time), Italy lost 1-0 to North Macedonia in the World Cup playoff semi-final.

Macedonian winger Aleksandar Trajkovski broke the deadlock at stoppage time after firing the ball into the back of the net.

Edouard Mendy saves this.

This is the first time Italy has lost a World Cup qualifier match at home.

Second consecutive World Cup miss for Italy

This is also the second consecutive time Italy has failed to qualify for the World Cup.

The country, which had been world champion four times, had missed a spot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing to Sweden in the playoffs.

North Macedonia, which is ranked 60 places below Italy in the FIFA rankings, will now face Portugal in the playoff final, with a chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

