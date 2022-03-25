Back

Italy fails to qualify for 2022 World Cup after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia via late goal

Shocking.

Syahindah Ishak | March 25, 2022, 01:03 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Months after becoming the European champion, Italy shocked the world when it failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Lost 1-0 to North Macedonia

On Mar. 25 (Singapore time), Italy lost 1-0 to North Macedonia in the World Cup playoff semi-final.

Macedonian winger Aleksandar Trajkovski broke the deadlock at stoppage time after firing the ball into the back of the net.

This is the first time Italy has lost a World Cup qualifier match at home.

Second consecutive World Cup miss for Italy

This is also the second consecutive time Italy has failed to qualify for the World Cup.

The country, which had been world champion four times, had missed a spot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing to Sweden in the playoffs.

North Macedonia, which is ranked 60 places below Italy in the FIFA rankings, will now face Portugal in the playoff final, with a chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via UEFA Euro/Twitter.

ChiCha x Brotherbird collaboration births Dong Ding Oolong Croissants with tea jelly centre

Woh.

March 25, 2022, 12:48 PM

Husband in China hangs on to wife on balcony to shield her from house fire, he dies from severe burns

He suffered from 98 per cent burns to his body and succumbed to his injuries.

March 25, 2022, 11:49 AM

S'porean man skipped NS in Dec. 2004, arrested in Sep. 2021, sentenced to jail for 5 years 8 months

He escaped national service for 17 years.

March 25, 2022, 11:06 AM

Five Oars Coffee Roasters to reopen near previous Tanjong Pagar unit involved in fatal car crash

They have another cafe located along Upper East Coast Road.

March 25, 2022, 11:02 AM

Nasty Cookie S'pore selling cookies that look like fries from Mar. 26, 2022

Can't go soggy.

March 25, 2022, 10:54 AM

Long queues at Uniqlo's new AMK outlet despite 26 other stores in S'pore

The first outlet in Ang Mo Kio.

March 25, 2022, 10:42 AM

Chinese man, his wife & 18-month-old daughter flying first time among 132 killed in China plane crash

The descent profile of the plane has been revealed.

March 25, 2022, 03:38 AM

Russia retains right to start nuclear war if threatened by NATO: Russian diplomat

Russia has finger on nuclear button.

March 25, 2022, 03:00 AM

20-week pregnant woman claims she suffered miscarriage after waiting 4 hours at KKH, hospital appeals to her to contact them

The woman came forward after knowing about a similar case recently.

March 24, 2022, 09:50 PM

MCI to reinstate Mothership's press accreditation in Aug. 2022

"We will use this period to strengthen our internal processes and implement the necessary remedial actions," said managing editor Martino Tan.

March 24, 2022, 09:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.