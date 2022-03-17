Back

Staycation at 'invisible' shipping container hotel at one-north from S$250 /night

You become the cargo.

Fasiha Nazren | March 17, 2022, 01:51 PM

There are several container hotels in Singapore, and here's a new one that has popped up on the island.

Located at one-north is a new container room by Shipping Container Hotel.

Called Container No 4 @ one-north, this is the second 40-foot container room located in the vicinity.

This new room is next to block 81 Ayer Rajah Crescent and is under some mature Angsana trees.

It is a walking distance away from one-north MRT station and Timbre+.

Invisible container hotel

The exterior of the container is also made with mirrors, which makes the container seem invisible.

This is what the exterior looks like:

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

There are also some outdoor seating for you to lounge around.

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

According to Shipping Container Hotel, the room can comfortably fit four adults.

The air-conditioned container room comes with a bathtub, a fully-equipped kitchen, a bedroom with a king-sized bed and a living room with a built-in murphy queen-sized bed.

There is also free wifi and Netflix.

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

Bathtub with a view

The bathroom also comes with a view of the greenery right outside.

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

Photo from Shipping Container Hotel.

You can also opt for a barbeque table grill or an extra foldable mattress at an additional cost.

From S$250

A quick check on the booking website shows that rates start around S$250, depending on the day.

You can book the container room here.

Top image from Shipping Container Hotel.

