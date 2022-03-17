Staycation at 'invisible' shipping container hotel at one-north from S$250 /night

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
There are several container hotels in Singapore, and here's a new one that has popped up on the island.
Located at one-north is a new container room by Shipping Container Hotel.
Called Container No 4 @ one-north, this is the second 40-foot container room located in the vicinity.
This new room is next to block 81 Ayer Rajah Crescent and is under some mature Angsana trees.
It is a walking distance away from one-north MRT station and Timbre+.
Invisible container hotel
The exterior of the container is also made with mirrors, which makes the container seem invisible.
This is what the exterior looks like:
There are also some outdoor seating for you to lounge around.
According to Shipping Container Hotel, the room can comfortably fit four adults.
The air-conditioned container room comes with a bathtub, a fully-equipped kitchen, a bedroom with a king-sized bed and a living room with a built-in murphy queen-sized bed.
There is also free wifi and Netflix.
Bathtub with a view
The bathroom also comes with a view of the greenery right outside.
You can also opt for a barbeque table grill or an extra foldable mattress at an additional cost.
From S$250
A quick check on the booking website shows that rates start around S$250, depending on the day.
You can book the container room here.
