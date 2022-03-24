Back

Woman saves struggling pigeon from busy road in S'pore, vehicles were driving over it

Kind act.

Lean Jinghui | March 24, 2022, 07:25 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman in Singapore was recently seen braving the traffic on a congested road in order to save a pigeon.

The incident was caught on video and put on TikTok on Mar. 23.

The user who uploaded it captioned "props to this heroine".

@vermnova props to this heroine #birdsaver #sgtiktok #Bird#pigeon #singapore #sgtok @Mothership.sg ♬ Life Goes On - Oliver Tree

Pigeon flaps around, remains stuck on road

The ostensibly injured pigeon on the road was met with a steady stream of oncoming traffic.

It is unable to fly away, despite repeated attempts at flapping its wings quite strenuously.

Many vehicles, including several cars and a bus, drive past and over the pigeon, resulting in it being dragged a couple of metres down the road at one point.

Subsequently, the pigeon stops flapping its wings and lays motionless on the road, only to be startled by another oncoming car that speeds over it.

Woman saves pigeon

At the 45-second mark of the video, a good Samaritan finally steps in to rescue the stuck pigeon.

A woman with a tote bag puts up her hand to stop any oncoming traffic while approaching the pigeon.

Accompanied by two other individuals, she scoops the pigeon up and carries it to safety.

Praises for woman's kind act

After the video was reshared to the Facebook group Singapore Incidents, several users took to the comments section to commend the woman for her kind act.

Via Singapore Incidents Facebook page

The video has since garnered over 800 likes on Facebook, and over 61,000 views on TikTok.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via @vermnova TikTok

25-year-old Thai actor from Netflix series 'The Stranded' dies in his sleep

RIP.

March 24, 2022, 06:42 PM

Fewer SDAs if S'poreans can uphold 'personal responsibility': Lawrence Wong

They can be redeployed to other sectors.

March 24, 2022, 05:13 PM

S'pore, M'sia reopen land borders to vaccinated travellers, driving allowed

JB here we come.

March 24, 2022, 04:25 PM

Man required 20 head stitches after being attacked from behind at Clarke Quay

The man suffered three scalp lacerations and his wound measured 10cm by 8cm.

March 24, 2022, 04:00 PM

Nitori, known as the Ikea of Japan, opening outlet in Orchard on Mar. 31, 2022

Their Singapore website will have over 2,000 home products.

March 24, 2022, 03:06 PM

Are lifts & wet markets 'indoors' or 'outdoors'? A brief guide to new mask-wearing rule from Mar. 29.

More places for mask break.

March 24, 2022, 02:53 PM

South Korean doctor implies those who haven't gotten Covid-19 have no friends

The doctor clarified that he was making a point on how it is inevitable to get infected by Covid-19.

March 24, 2022, 02:16 PM

Selected students & teachers need not wear masks during language lessons from Mar. 29: Chan Chun Sing

A "small yet significant step" to support students in their learning.

March 24, 2022, 01:54 PM

Migrant workers can visit community without taking ART

It has been about two years since measures kicked in to curtail their movement.

March 24, 2022, 01:45 PM

Eateries in S'pore can seat up to 5 fully vaxxed persons without entry checks from Mar. 29

Nice.

March 24, 2022, 01:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.